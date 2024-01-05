This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Raúl Martinez, chief creative director at Victoria’s Secret, is returning to Vogue as global creative director, effective February 5.

2. Juan Costa Paz, currently global creative director at Vogue, is leaving the company, but will remain involved on special projects like Vogue World.

3. Frédéric Arnault is now CEO of LVMH Watches (Hublot, Zenith, and Tag Heuer).

4. William “Bill” Pittel is now publisher and chief operating office at Galerie.

5. Arthur Fils is now ambassador for Lacoste.

6. Matteo Di Pasquale is now chief human resources officer at Valentino.

7. Kate Brinks is now vice president of communications at ŌURA.

8. Devan Lynne Wallace, senior public relations manager, men’s and women’s at Louis Vuitton Americas, is leaving the company.

9. Eloise Robic is now press officer for Maison Aurélie Bidermann and Maison Poiray.

10. Sophie Wilson is now senior manager, influencer division at SHADOW.

11. Basia Gordon is now temporary global PR manager at Calvin Klein.

12. PURPLE has opened its sixth international office, in Singapore.

Plus!

13. PR Consulting is now representing Gap.

14. AKR Public Relations is representing The Lions Management and poppi.

15. PURPLE is now representing Dolce&Gabbana Beauty and Santoni.

16. Novella Paghera PR is now representing HAIKURE.

17. Francesca Simons Consulting is now representing Suzanne Kalan.

18. RK Communications is now representing Louise Misha.

19. Agentry PR is now representing 4CCCCEES.

20. Falconer Agency is now representing Beggars Run.

21. PULL PR is now representing Covet Shoes.

22. YaYa Publicity is now representing jewelry brands Type Jewelry, Michael M, and SAMSARES.

23. 3D PR is now representing Biophora.

24. CLD PR is now representing Bam-Bam.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.