This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Lucy Kaylin is now editorial director at Hearst Magazines.

2. Kate Lewis, chief content officer at Hearst Magazines, is leaving the company.

3. Tony Ho Tran is now senior editor, innovation at The Daily Beast.

4. Zoë Schlanger is now climate change reporter at The Atlantic.

5. Yang Mi is now global brand ambassador for Loewe.

6. Christian Siriano is now chief drop officer for Olay, developing three limited-edition self care collections.

7. Cat Eschert is now PR manager at Mr. Porter.

8. Samantha Goretski is now director of marketing at Alpha Industries.

9. Michael Schwartz, director of luxury fashion & jewelry at PURPLE, is leaving the company.

10. Lindsey Martin is now public relations manager, USA at GRAFF.

11. Cameron Price is now senior social manager, creative division at SHADOW.

12. Samantha McNeil, senior account executive at LaForce, is leaving the company.

13. Raven Chacon, Kristina Wong, Grace Oh, Corey Robinson, and Sekka Scher have joined the board of directors/National Advisory Council at Creative Capital.

14. FuTong & Friends is a new agency launching in NYC & London, representing brands across the design space. In NYC, F&F will be handling press for Prounis, Rose Room, Alix of Bohemia, and Agua by Agua Bendita.

15. Quinn PR has launched a London office. Quinn London will be helmed by veteran comms pro Alan Twigg and Quinn VP Camila Gamero. Among the clients the London office will represent are Fraser Yachts; W South Beach, Miami Beach; St. Peter’s Bay, Barbados; The Pendry Residences, Barbados; and Emerald Chateau, Barbados.

16. The New Yorker has introduced a new weekly culture podcast, Critics at Large. The show will be led by Vinson Cunningham, Naomi Fry, and Alexandra Sanchez. The first two episodes are available on all podcast platforms now.

Plus!

17. Krupp Group is now representing Stephanie Gottlieb.

18. House Of is now representing Haus Of jewelry.

19. Grayscale PR is now representing Ginori 1735 and Hôtel du Couvent.

20. ICA is now representing AminoLean.

21. Agentry PR is now representing Merrell.

22. Alison Brod Marketing & Communications is now representing Build-A-Bear.

23. Solutions by Sam is now representing BADESOFA.

24. CL-Collective is now representing Chee Lee Designs.

25. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Ethique.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.