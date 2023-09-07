There’s a brand-spanking-new ‘Diamond District’ downtown, for now at least, thanks to Pandora. The jewelry brand is celebrating the expansion of its Lab-Grown Diamond offering during NYFW by unveiling a sparkling destination at 410 Lafayette Street, open to the public until 7PM today. And to officially mark the moment, the line’s campaign stars Pamela Anderson, Grace Coddington, Precious Lee, and many more friends of the brand came out to party.

Also in attendance were Anderson’s sons Dylan and Brandon Lee, as well as Halle Bailey, Ashley Park, Julia Fox, Teyana Taylor, Gracie Abrams, Hari Nef, Ruby Aldridge, Barbie Ferreira, Ella Emhoff, Ariana Greenblatt, Evan Mock, Vinson Fraley, Kesh, Mona Matsuoka, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Cara Santana, Carlacia Grant, Chloe Flower, June Ambrose, Luna Blaise, Mohammed Fayez, and many others. The evening also saw a performance by emerging singer Caroline Polachek, as attendees perused pieces from the line, which boast lab-grown diamonds across rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings up to 2 carats.

The pop-up promises giveaways, photo opportunities, interactive activities, food vendors, and more surprises from local musicians and dancers in store, so if you’re in that neck of the woods, be sure to head on over. In the meantime, see who was there on the night, below:

Images: Getty/BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.