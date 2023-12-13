Is NYFW getting a new central location?

All eyes on the Starrett-Lehigh Building in West Chelsea, which is reportedly the new home to New York Fashion Week: The Shows. According to industry insiders, IMG will no longer use Spring Studios as its official hub. While IMG, owner of the twice-annual franchise, has not yet confirmed the news, the switch is rumored to have been in the works for a while, with sources speculating that consistently broken air conditioning at the Varick Street building last season was a major cause of concern. It’s expected that the change of venue will come into effect for the February run of shows, which kick off from 2/9-2/14 in the city. The expansive Starrett-Lehigh building on West 26th Street is no stranger to show-goers, having hosted numerous runway shows from brands including Altuzarra, Tibi, Christian Cowan, and many more in seasons past.

Sienna Miller is Vogue’s Winter issue cover star

While she’s been in the public eye for half of her life, there’s still global fascination with actress Sienna Miller. Particularly now that Miller is expecting her second child, with boyfriend Oli Green. The British thesp stars alongside Green and her daughter Marlowe in an Annie Leibovitz-lensed editorial for the magazine, styled by Tabitha Simmons. To go along with the Miu Miu, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino-filled spread, she opens up to writer Chloe Schama about life now that she’s relocated back to London, her pregnancy, how she met Green, and what’s next. “I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” she says candidly, “to show I’m in on the joke.” Many friends of the stylish actress contribute to the profile, including her close pal Emily Blunt, who shares how Green is the perfect match for Miller. “I see so much of her in him…in that free-spirited, curious, guileless thing that he has. He’s the kind of guy you could just bring anywhere, and everyone would love him.” Blunt tenderly adds that Miller has wanted another child for years. “She just needed the right person, and I really see that in him.” To read more, including insight into what happens when Miller and Blunt hit the town together, find the full feature here.

Marie Claire’s annual Power list is here

What does power mean in 2023? Marie Claire is putting pen to paper to find out. For its November issue, the publication asked 29 voices of our generations to decipher influence, impact, and how and why they use their platforms in the way that they do. The feature includes names in entertainment (Jane Fonda, Ziwe, Selma Blair, Kris Jenner), politics (Michelle Obama, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Stacey Abrams), activism (Bethann Hardison, Amanda Nguyen), sports (Allyson Felix, Susie Wolff), social media (Alix Earle), fashion (Emma Grede, Lauren Chan, Sophia Amuroso) and many more. Get into it, here and find the issue, fronted by Issa Rae, on newsstands now

The Frankie Shop heads to London

The Frankie Shop is on the move. The phenomenally popular Lower East Side-based brand, which also has outposts in Manhattan’s Soho and Paris, is set to open a UK location in the coming months. A London boutique is on the horizon, coming in spring 2024 according to founder journalist-turned-entrepreneur Gaelle Drevet (who was also behind Pixie Market). While the brand can be found on the likes of Moda Operandi and Net-a-Porter, it’s another milestone as it continues to expand its offering into menswear and additional categories like homeware objects (see: a recent collaboration with artist Thomas Lélu). In the meantime, The Frankie Shop can be found across the pond at a new pop-up at Selfridges, which launched this week. Watch this space!

Saks is popping up at Fouquet’s NYC

Saks is partnering with Fouquet’s today for the chic Tribeca hotel’s first-ever luxury fashion pop-up. The exclusive, invite-only event will see VIPs descend on the penthouse to get the low-down on seasonal musts in an intimate shopping experience. The assortment has been curated by New York-based stylist Julie Heller, who’s cherry-picked her Q4 favorites across women’s ready to wear, shoes, handbags accessories, beauty, and childrenswear. Interested to see what you should have on your radar for gifts (or our favorite: self-gifting!)? You can tune in today at 4PM to see Heller and Saks senior stylist Ali Bloom discuss their insider tips on Saks Fifth Avenue’s live stream platform here.

Johannes Huebl stars in RUDSAK’s new campaign

RUDSAK enlisted Huebel to star in the Canadian outwear brand’s campaign featuring their chic ski collection. The collection features outwear and a range of accessories including ski helmets, gloves, visors, and more. The collection is available now!

