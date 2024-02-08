Donna Karan—The Label—Is Reborn, What Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Did Next (A Book! A Talk Show?!), Edward Enninful’s Last Vogue Cover, And More!

Donna Karan New York relaunches

It’s a label that shaped dressing in the heyday of NYC in the ’90s and early ’00s, and now it’s back for more. Donna Karan New York has a whole new guise, relaunching today with the Spring 2024 collection, which is a nod to the designed-for-women-by-women DNA of the brand. Created by the label’s in-house studio team, pieces reflect thousands of archival references and details, but reimagined for today (surely you too have noticed several celebrities wearing vintage Donna Karan on the red carpet recently?). With empowering power dressing on the agenda, it’s all about flattering cuts, sensual draping, comfortable but chic tailoring, standout chunky gold hardware, and modern yet timeless wardrobe staples. The pricing will range between $159-$599 and the offering has something for everyone, from fragrance and eyewear to accessories and the types of pieces you’d steal from your mom or big sister’s closets should you be so lucky. Plus! You know it’s going to be good when Cindy, Linda, Liya, Shalom, Amber, Carolyn, Imaan, and Karlie, answer the call to star in the relaunch campaign. Get a sense of what you’re in for, below:

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson sits down with the New York Times

Well-known fashion personality Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is figuring out her next chapter after ‘consciously uncoupling’ (if you will) from Vogue. After three years as the publication’s fashion editor at large, Karefa-Johnson notably decided to not renew her contract recently. In a new profile piece with the NY Times, she discusses what’s next as she shares insight into tokenism in the industry, fighting for what she believes in through her styling work, and that “humiliating” social media incident with Kanye West in 2022 after she criticized his inclusion of White Lives Matter slogans in his collection. It seems that Karefa-Johnson will ultimately have the last laugh, as she reveals to Vanessa Friedman that she’s currently putting pen to paper about her experiences working in fashion, and the current title is “Not a Fashion Person”—a dig at what the rapper captioned his Instagram takedown of her. “So, thank you, Kanye,” she told the outlet. The piece also includes quotes from the editor’s former bosses, Vogue’s Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour, who wax lyrical about what they think she should do next. Goodman said she thought Karefa-Johnson might end up as creative director of a brand, while Wintour added, “I always told her she should have a talk show.” Watch this space!

Edward Enninful reveals his last-ever cover as editor in chief of British Vogue

After 76 issues with seminal covers and thought-provoking fashion editorials, Edward Enninful is signing off as the editor in chief of British Vogue. For his swan song, the booking team were certainly busy bees: getting together 40 (!!) women who have shaped his chapter at the glossy. In a game of haute Where’s Waldo, readers will spy no shortage of iconic faces. From the world’s most famous supermodels of the last four decades (Kate Moss, Irina Shayk, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Linda Evangelista, Iran, Christy Turlington, Kaia Gerber) to A list actresses (Jodie Comer, Jane Fonda, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Selma Blair, Laverne Cox, Anya Taylor-Joy) and music superstars (Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa) as well as needs-no-introduction icons like Victoria Beckham and Oprah, it’s a diverse and multi-faceted celebration of the personalities who shape pop culture. In his final editor’s letter, Enninful reflects on both the outward-facing and the internal change at the company. He says, “It’s been an extraordinary ride and an absolute [honor.] As I step into my new role, as Condé Nast’s global creative and cultural advisor for Vogue, I’m determined to keep championing the incredible array of voices in fashion and media, and ensure we keep the energy explosion of the last few years going. We always say it, because it always needs to be said: there is a great deal yet to be done.” Read it here.

