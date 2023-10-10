Chloe Malle Is Vogue.com’s New Editor, Loewe’s Latest Collab, Gabbriette Stars In Paris Texas Campaign, Plus! A Chloé Exhibit In NYC…

Chloe Malle named editor at Vogue.com

Congrats are in order for Chloe Malle, who’s taking over from colleague and The Run Through podcast co-host Chioma Nnadi as the new editor of the Vogue website. The news comes as London-born Nnadi decamps back home to take up the reigns at British Vogue. New York-native Malle has been through the ranks at the Condé Nast publication, since joining as social editor in 2011. Since 2016, she has served as a contributing editor, regularly writing for the site and helming the aforementioned weekly podcast. The Brown University grad has also written for outlets including Airmail, Architectural Digest, Marie Claire, The New York Times, T Magazine, Town and Country, The Wall Street Journal, and WSJ Magazine.

Loewe releases another sneaker collaboration with On

Loewe x ON: the Cloudtilt is coming in hot. The all-new lifestyle shoe isn’t just a designer must-have either—it’s the first offering in the increasingly popular Swiss brand’s range to incorporate ultra-lightweight CloudTec® Phase, which is a computer-generated midsole technology that promises a cushiony feel to limit wear and tear on your legs when standing all day…hence the Cloudtilt name. The shoe features a knitted sock construction, speed laces, LOEWE × On collaborative branding, an outer sole crafted from EVA foam, and an engineered mesh upper made from 99% recycled polyester. (All packaging is made from 100% recycled industrial materials too.) The Cloudtilt will be available in two drops: on October 12, the menswear drop features all white, all black, lime green, khaki green and forever blue, while womenwear drop 1 features all white, all black, lime green, purple rose, and all navy. Men’s drop 2 in January 2024 features sand, wild rose, and slate grey, while Women’s drop 2 features sand, wild rose, and beet red. An accompanying campaign shot by Thibaut Grevet includes gymnast Yonghon Huh, dancers Roy Kaneza and Hortense de Gromard, BMX rider Cindy Dos Reis, animal flow instructor Stefan Crainic, Olympic gold medalist Liu Hong, and the first-ever female Emirati motor racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi.

Chloé gets its first-ever museum treatment with new exhibit in NYC

Opening this Friday at The Jewish Museum on 92nd Street, Mood of the moment: Gaby Aghion and the house of Chloé will chart the Jewish entrepreneur and founder of the house’s backstory as well as exploring the 70-year history of the famed luxury brand. The exhibit, which will be fêted and previewed at a private cocktail party tomorrow, brings together nearly 150 garments, sketches, archive documents, photographs, and a look at how Egyptian-born Aghion ushered in a new era of bohemian, freeing, and feminine ready to wear in the early 1950s; a time in Paris when haute couture and made to order reigned supreme. The era-defining work of subsequent creative directors Karl Lagerfeld, Stella McCartney, Phoebe Philo, Hannah MacGibbon, Clare Waight Keller, Natacha Ramsay-Levi, and Gabriela Hearst will also be highlighted. Advance tickets are available now, and the exhibit will run through February 18, 2024.

Gabbriette stars in new Paris Texas campaign

Model of the moment Gabbriette Bechtel is in the hot seat for Paris Texas, leading the just-dropped Italian footwear brand’s Fall Winter 2023 ad campaign. The muse and musician was captured by Harley Weir in the seductive series, showcasing the likes of best-sellers including the Stiletto Boot, the Slouchy Boot, the Ricky boot, the Jane styles, the Lidia family, the June over-the-knee boot, the Livia pump, and the Marina platform mule. In typical Weir fashion, some stylized prop photos also make an appearance, but we do agree that Paris Texas’ shoes are *this* hot. Peep it below:

