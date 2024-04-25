Anok Yai shines for Amina Muaddi’s Summer 2024 campaign

Amina Muaddi’s “High Summer” collection has arrived, fronted by Anok Yai. The Summer 2024 collection brings forth vibrant summer styles, all inspired by Italian and American music and film icons from the 70’s and early 2000’s. Photographed by Tanya and Zhenya Posternak and directed by Jahleel Weaver, the line’s standout pieces include the versatile “Ami” shoulder bag, as well as a range of chic Mary Jane pumps, denim heels, and sparkly ballet flats. Yai, styled by Katie Burnett, smoothly embraces the collection’s blend of sophistication and summertime flair for the occasion. You can shop the collection now on Muaddi’s website and selected global retailers.

All images: Tanya and Zhenya Posternak/Courtesy of Amina Muaddi

Loewe teams up with “Challengers” for “I Told Ya” capsule collection

Loewe is making a mark in the movie world with its special edition “I Told Ya” T-shirts and sweatshirts, inspired by Jonathan Anderson’s role as costume designer for Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film Challengers. As seen on the film’s stars Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor, the line features a soft cotton jersey T-shirt and loopback cotton fleece sweatshirt in a palette of white and gray. You can now find your own piece of the action exclusively at loewe.com as well as select Loewe stores across Milan, London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

All images: Courtesy of Loewe

Nicole Ari Parker strikes a pose for Karen Millen’s Icons collection

And just like that…Nicole Ari Parker is the new face of Karen Millen. The womenswear brand has tapped Parker, star of Max’s “And Just Like That…,” to front its “Icons” campaign series. For the occasion, the actress models a personal selection of Millen’s sleeveless dresses, coats, vests, and trousers in a color palette of purple, black, orange, white, green, and tan. Parker is the latest star to front Millen’s “Icons” series, in addition to Tyra Banks, Elizabeth Hurley, Helena Christensen, Paulina Porizkova, and Elle Macpherson. You can discover the full Karen Millen x Nicole Ari Parker collection, which ranges from $170 to $808, on Millen’s website.

All images: Courtesy of Karen Millen

The Cinema Society screens Hulu’s The Contestant in Manhattan

The premiere event of Hulu’s documentary The Contestant at NeueHouse left attendees in awe as they learned the true story of Nasubi, a man tricked into living in isolation on a reality TV show. The event featured a Q&A with Nasubi, director Clair Titley, and producer Megumi Inman, led by This American Life’s Stephanie Foo, offering deep insights into the making and impact of the film. Celebrities including Alex Lundqvist, Emma Myles, Timo Weiland, Jenna Leigh Green, Montego Glover, and more were present for the occasion, which honored Nasubi’s resilience while showing the darker side of reality television.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Dr. Barbara Sturm toasts her new Glow Cream’s launch at Torrisi

Torrisi was packed on Tuesday night with beauty and fashion’s in-crowd, who gathered to celebrate Dr. Barbare Sturm‘s new Glow Cream. Sturm, outfitted in Khaite. The night’s attendees included Justin Theroux, Diane Kruger, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Cynthia Rowley, Elizabeth Kurpis, Christian Bendek, Igee Okafor, Sai De Silva, Anh Duong, CT Hedden, Micaela Erlanger, Faith Xue, Roopal Patel, Rickie De Sole, Sophie Sumner, Patrick Janelle, Charly Sturm, Isabella Massenet, Sofia Hublitz, Athena Calderone, Pritika Swarup, Marcos Fecchino, Katie Lee Biegel, Alton Mason, Vanessa Fuchs, Ava Dash, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, Keke Lindgard, Christie Tyler, Deon Hinton, Charlott Cordes, Victoria Brito, Tina Leung, and Isaac Boots.

All images: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com for Dr. Barbara Sturm

