Chioma Nnadi Named Head Of Editorial Content At British Vogue

Those who predicted that Chioma Nnadi would return to her native Britain to take over from Edward Enninful were correct! The journalist announced today that she is set to step into the role of head of editorial content at British Vogue. The appointment means that the Londoner is the first Black woman to lead a Vogue edition since its inception in 1916.

Nnadi, who currently runs vogue.com as its fashion news director, regularly profiles celebrities for Vogue print editions, and co-hosts the publication’s weekly podcast The Run-Through, has been working for the Condé Nast title since 2010. Starting out, she cut her teeth at some of Britain’s forerunning Indie mags, such as the Fader and Trace, before joining daily newspaper the Evening Standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chioma nnadi (@nnadibynature)

“Is there pressure? Yeah, there’s definitely pressure—it’s Vogue,” Nnadi said of the career move while speaking to The Guardian. “It still means something to be in Vogue, it still has authority. [And there’s pressure] because of Edward. He broke new ground. It’s more than being part of a magazine—it’s part of the cultural conversation.”

Wintour praised her longtime star editor as “an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation” adding that she is a “beloved colleague” who “would focus as much on music and culture as she would fashion” as she leads British Vogue into its next chapter. Enninful added in a media statement that his successor is a “brilliant and unique talent with real vision.”

Nnadi will move back to the other side of the pond to begin her major new gig on October 9. Bonne chance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.