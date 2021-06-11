Daily Media: Editor Moves A’Plenty, Major Appointments At Glossier And Snap, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Stella Bugbee is now editor at the New York Times Styles section.

2. Choire Sicha is now editor at large at New York Magazine.

3. Rajni Jacques is now head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Snap.

4. Ali Weiss is now chief marketing officer at Glossier.

5. Mihir Pathak is now chief operating officer at Mayven Hair.

6. Celeste Vos is now vice president of sales at Silhouette.

7. Victor Luis is now executive chairman and investor at Moose Knuckles.

8. Jory Wood Syed is now head of public relations for the Americas

9. Shani Crooks is now account coordinator at Blended Strategy Group’s beauty and wellness division.

10. Tanisha Parker Harrison is now senior account executive at Harrison & Shriftman.

11. Echo Wu is now marketing coordinator at The Brand Guild.

12. Nikki Croney is now PR director at Foundation. Anna Hershey is now junior account executive at the company and Jacob Garland is now digital content assistant.

13. Caroline Bates is now account executive at H&S. Nikky Dudek is now senior account supervisor at the company. Latisha Levers is now account coordinator and Delaney Huesgen is now account coordinator and executive assistant. Jenn Carson is now manager of brand engagement, influencer marketing, and partnerships. Tanisha Parker is also now senior account executive.

14. Celebrity shrink Dr. Venus Nicolino has launched a new podcast called The Tea With Dr. V.

Plus!

15. PR Consulting is now representing The Mark Hotel.

16. BPCM is now representing Nordstrom at Home.

17. Avant Collective is now representing luxury gift box site PATET and pet lifestyle brand JUST FRED.

18. JCPR is now representing PITUSA.

19. AZZI+CO is now representing Fogal.

20. AZIONE is now representing Authentic Beauty Concept.

21. KCD is now representing Tourneau.

22. Agentry PR announces is now representing unisex clothing brand Fried Rice.

23. PURPLE is now representing Korean makeup brand SUREBASE.

24. Battalion PR is excited to announce the newest addition to our client roster – Watchfinder & Co.

25. Coded Agency is now representing plant science-based lifestyle brand Intelligent Beauty (I-N Beauty)

26. H&S is now representing Central Park Tower, Wilson Sportswear, Brightside, and SuperWorld.

27. Mega Mega Projects is now representing jewelry brands Kris Nations and Joanna Laura Constantine.

28. Lauren Maxwell is now representing fine jewelry brand Corvo Jewelry.

29. Fournier PR + Consulting is now representing Better Not Younger hair care.

30. Jayne & Company is now representing War Paint for Men.

31. Michele Marie PR is now representing Pixie Mood,LiCi,UN’SWEET,BEMI STUDIOS,Hulken Bag,Fouta Harissa,Pashion Footwear,Ventulus, and Atelier Beaute.

32. Odyssey Public Relations is now representing Bouclème and Mojave Desert Skin Shield.

33. Studio Beauty is now representing Trinny London.

34. Maguire Steele Now Represents Sarah Flint.

35. HP-PR is now representing La Fin Kitchen & Lounge, Montauk, and Cinco Jotas, Iberico Jamon from Spain.

36. VSL Consulting is now representing four swimwear brands: Miraclesuit, Magicsuit, Amoressa, and SkinnyDippers.

37. Magrino is now representing Main Street Hospitality, M Social Times Square NY, Krista Kim, The Glenrothes, and The Pale.

38. Violetta Group is now representing Blazé Milano.

39. Leapfrog PR is now representing HART and Chefanie.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.