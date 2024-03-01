Daily Media: Moves To Peruse At The CFDA, Gap, Supergoop, DREST, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Margaret Zhang, editor in chief at Vogue China, is leaving the publication.

2. Nicky Campbell, digital editor at CFDA, is leaving the company.

3. Lisa Sequino is now CEO at Supergoop.

4. Daniel Svärd is now co-CEO alongside Lucy Yeomans at DREST. Chris Wright has also joined the beauty and fashion gaming app as interim chief technology officer.

5. Denise Anderson is now VP global marketing at Dickies.

6. Sofia Richie Grainge is now global brand partner at SkinCeuticals.

7. Michelle Yeoh has been named the new face of Helena Rubinstein.

8. Pierre Niney is now a global ambassador for Lacoste.

9. Ali Chetkof, AVP at JBC, has left the company. Chetkof will open a second location for her business, Moonrise Bagels, in upstate New York.

10. Krysten Stoll is now communications manager at Gap.

11. Hannah Reeves is now account executive at Full Scope PR.

12. Kyle Moorman is now senior manager in SHADOW’s influencer division.

13. Jolene Chao is now account manager at Linda Gaunt Communications.

14. Taylor Lorenz has partnered with Vox Media for a new weekly technology and culture podcast. Titled Power User, the venture will explore our online lives and delve into topics including what it means to go viral, online fame, emerging platforms, disinformation, and more. The podcast rolls out every Thursday from March 21.

Plus!

15. PURPLE is now representing Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle.

16. JBC is now representing Tecovas.

17. ABMC is now representing Dyson Beauty and Shu Uemura.

18. Michele Marie PR is now representing bebe, mama Sol, Tiny Tags, and M.M.LaFleur.

19. SEEN Group is now representing Malin+Goetz.

20. Black PR is now representing House of Holland.

21. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Brandusa Niro for art.

22. BMF is now representing Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club.

23. Lisa Lauri Communications is now representing Mother Science.

24. Odyssey PR is now representing Frich.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.