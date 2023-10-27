This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

There has been several moves at Vox. Editor in chief Swati Sharma is taking on an expanded role of publisher of the brand. Nisha Chittal is now chief of staff. Melissa Bell, one of Vox’s founders, is moving into an advisory role. Carol Smith, former publisher at Hearst, is joining The Cut and New York Magazine as a strategic adviser.

Cheng Yi is now global brand ambassador for Lanvin.

Shu Qi is now global brand ambassador for Bottega Veneta.

Ron Marshall is now president at LIM College. Current president Elizabeth Marcuse will step down at the end of this year.

Matthew Owens has been promoted to vice president, fashion & retail division, at SHADOW.

Danielle Zausner has been promoted to vice president, beauty division, at SHADOW.

Kristin Olson is now a managing director at The Consultancy PR.

Rebekah Kohan, director of brand public relations at Neiman Marcus Group, is leaving the company.

Luca Nichetto, art director at Wittmann, is leaving the company.

Montana Wilkie is now manager, PR & influencer at Zales.

Designer and entrepreneur Norma Kamali has launched her podcast INVINCIBLE THREADS with a line-up of guests across fashion and entertainment including Rick Owens and Nile Rodgers, as well as experts in health, longevity, and AI. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts now.

Plus!

KMJR.World is now representing Bandier and Factory New York.

Brandsway Creative is now representing Talia Jackson.

PURPLE is now representing Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

PURPLE London is now representing SRVC.

Jennifer Cox PR is now representing ATXV.

CLD PR is now representing LSPACE.

KBPR is now working with S/W/F.

Melander Marketing & Communications is now representing Indie Lee.

The Hinton Group is now representing ALMASIKA.

Full Picture is now representing Dr. Julius Few, founder of The Few Institute For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

Kristin Breen Communications is now representing Caliray.

RK Communications is now representing LUCASHEVA.

Quinn PR is now representing Swiss Alpine resort, Andermatt.

