Daily Media: CEO Shakeups, Plus! A New PR Agency To Know…

1. Henry Davis is now CEO of Sakara Life.

2. Caroline Whitton is now CEO of Spanx. Jeanne Jackson is now executive chair at the company.

3. Anna Teurnell is now creative director at Filippa K.

4. Jake Frisbie is now senior strategist at SHADOW.

5. Dhalyn Vene Warren is now publicist at KCD.

6. K3 Media Collective and JJBPR have merged to form intersection. Intersection will operate under the joint leadership of Lauren Kahn, founder of K3, and Jennifer J. Bickerton of JJBPR.

7. PURPLE is now representing SYKY.

8. AZIONE is now representing FANKA.

9. ICA is now representing Nana Jacqueline and ACLER.

10. Autumn Communications is now representing Princess Cruises.

11. J/PR is now representing Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo.

12. CO is now representing Elix.

13. Beach House is now representing MDSolarSciences.

14. Austin Smedstad is now representing Metro Vein Centers.

15. DAZ PR is now representing Weleda.

16. Beverly Bond PR is now representing HARBISON.

17. Pull PR is now representing Carte Blanche.

18. BLKpr is now representing MNML.

19. OGAKI is now representing SŌM Skin.

20. Bella Public Relations is now representing PSUDO.

21. ABMC is now representing Smoothie King.

22. Beach House is now representing Glo2Facial.

