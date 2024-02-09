MediaNews

Daily Media: CEO Shakeups, Plus! A New PR Agency To Know…

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Anna Teurnell of Filippa K

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Henry Davis is now CEO of Sakara Life.

2. Caroline Whitton is now CEO of Spanx. Jeanne Jackson is now executive chair at the company.

3. Anna Teurnell is now creative director at Filippa K.

4. Jake Frisbie is now senior strategist at SHADOW.

5. Dhalyn Vene Warren is now publicist at KCD.

6. K3 Media Collective and JJBPR have merged to form intersection. Intersection will operate under the joint leadership of Lauren Kahn, founder of K3, and Jennifer J. Bickerton of JJBPR.

Plus!

7. PURPLE is now representing SYKY.

8. AZIONE is now representing FANKA.

9. ICA is now representing  Nana Jacqueline and ACLER.

10. Autumn Communications is now representing Princess Cruises.

11. J/PR is now representing Hotel Torre di Bellosguardo.

12. CO is now representing Elix.

13. Beach House is now representing MDSolarSciences.

14. Austin Smedstad is now representing Metro Vein Centers.

15. DAZ PR is now representing Weleda.

16. Beverly Bond PR is now representing HARBISON.

17. Pull PR is now representing Carte Blanche.

18. BLKpr is now representing MNML.

19. OGAKI is now representing SŌM Skin.

20. Bella Public Relations is now representing PSUDO.

21. ABMC is now representing Smoothie King.

22. Beach House is now representing Glo2Facial.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Jezebel Is Back!

Daily Media: Emily DiDonato’s New Pod, Miss...

Daily Media: Cosmo’s New Features Editor, Podcasts...

Daily Media: Norma Kamali’s New Pod, LIM...

Daily Media: Moves At Esquire Italia, Giorgio...

Daily Media: New Agencies To Note, The...

Daily Media: Paris Hilton’s Big Fashion Move,...

Daily Media: Hollywood Reporter’s New Co-EIC, Brooke...

Daily Media: New Names At Office Magazine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.