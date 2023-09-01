This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Maer Roshan is now co-editor in chief at The Hollywood Reporter, joining editorial director Nekesa Mumbi Moody at the helm.

2. Jamila Robinson is now editor in chief at Bon Appètit and Epicurious.

3. Brooke Bobb is now fashion news director at Harper’s Bazaar.

4. Faye McCray is now head of content at Well+Good and livestrong.com.

5. Tremaine Emory, creative director at Supreme, is leaving the company.

6. Marco Gentile is now CEO, Europe & UK at Theory.

7. Eli Kumekpor is now CEO at Mitchell & Ness.

8. Valerie Richardson is now vice president at PURPLE PR.

9. Blair Trader Newell, senior director marketing & communications, Americas at Valentino, is leaving the company.

10. Lauren Daum is now director of communications at Aritzia.

11. Alex Sweeney Vesty is now account director at Foundation.

12. Lauren Kasten is now PR manager at Lands’ End.

13. The Face magazine has launched a talent agency arm, The Face Represents.

Plus!

14. Chapter 2 is now representing LA Fashion Week.

15. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Bronx & Banco.

16. PR Consulting is now representing Fasano NY.

17. ICR is now representing J.McLaughlin.

18. Akens Group is now representing WHYTE.

19. Lucky Chalm is now representing BONBONWHIMS.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Crybaby Wax.

21. Lobeline Communications is now representing Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group in Los Angeles and Chicago.

22. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing Capala Swim + Samaria Leah.

23. Fisher Public Relations is now representing Helight.

24. Grayscale PR is now representing Ffern and PORTA.

