Daily Media: Moves At Esquire Italia, Giorgio Armani, Calvin Klein, And More!

1. Giovanni Audiffredi is now editor in chief at Esquire Italia.

2. Nicola Brognano, creative director at Blumarine, is leaving the company.

3. Izumi Sasano is now CEO at Giorgio Armani Corporation.

4. Eva Vidal is now chief product officer at Calvin Klein.

5. Roland Ausche is now chief sales officer at CYBEX.

6. Steven Monti is now VP of design & development at ’47. Ryan Cross is now VP of merchandising and Brooke Thornton is now VP of marketing at the company.

7. Hayley Enzor is now senior account supervisor at Bollare.

8. Amanda Penna, account supervisor at DKC, is leaving the company.

9. Joseph Morrow, account manager, fashion at Purple, is leaving the company.

10. Lizzie Potocsky is now PR & influencer coordinator at TWENTY6 Communications.

11. KCD is now representing Wales Bonner.

12. The Lede Company is now representing Daniel Arsham and Arsham Studio.

13. The Right Now is now representing Jessel Taank’s e-commerce platform, ŌUSHQ.

14. Alison Brod Marketing and Communications is now representing Hurley.

15. Autumn Communications is now representing CUUP and Eloquii.

16. Foundation is now representing Lion Pose.

17. Violetta Group is now representing IVAR.

18. Beach House PR is now representing Vitamasques.

19. KLC is now representing, Radixir Skincare.

20. CLD PR is now representing Gemma Azzurro.

21. MP-IMC is now representing NEOVA.

22. Le CollectiveM is now representing Restaurant Kinsley and Ray’s Brooklyn.

23. Brandsway Creative is now representing Cucina 8 1/2 and Tawkify.

24. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Olbali, and Gallery AP Space and its founder Jean Kim.

