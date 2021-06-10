Hill House Home Expands Past The Nap Dress! See The Debut Apparel Collection Here

Hill House Home, the brand loved and famed for its Nap Dress offering, is finally growing its apparel range. The summer-inspired new offering, aptly named “The Mermaid Drop,” marks the first time the brand has ventured into the apparel department beyond pajamas, robes, sweatsuits, and the aforementioned viral frock.

Scheduled to drop June 16, the collection will include everything from ruffled tops, tiered skirts, jackets, dusters, matching sets (!!), and sweaters galore—all of which will boast fresh prints and bright colors perfect for the sunny season. But the summer wardrobe doesn’t stop at that—accessories are for the taking, too. The addition of sunglasses, a beach tote, hair clips, and a scarf ensure that the Nap Dress is never without proper company.

With the addition of its brand new range, the label was sure to keep its roots top of mind, bringing with it a brand new assortment of new-and-improved Nap Dresses! As with previous drops, Hill House Home will release the fan favorite staple in brand new silhouettes (the Akilah, the Roxie, and the Lucy) and prints—Space Floral, Pampelonne Paisley, and a mermaid pattern can be expected. This season’s prints will also be applied to bedding, bath, and kitchen products such as pillowcases, sheets, robes, and tablecloths. It’s a Hill House Home world—and we’re just living in it.

In celebration of the launch, founder Nell Diamond will host a live Q&A—in “The Nap Room”—15 minutes before the launch. The forthcoming collection, ranging in price from $25 to $175 and in sizes XXS to XXL, will be available for purchase on Hill House Home starting at 3 PM EST. Judging by past instant sell outs, you might want to be prompt!

See a teaser of the drop below—photographed in the Hamptons, mais oui!

