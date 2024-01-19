This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Cortne Bonilla is now fashion market editor at The Cut.

2. At Condé Nast, Pitchfork has been folded into GQ. Pitchfork’s editor in chief Puja Patel is exiting the company.

3. Michael Burke is now chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, effective February 1, succeeding Sidney Toledano.

4. Derek Lam is now creative director at Câllas.

5. Lev Tanju is now creative director at FILA+.

6. Robert Geller is now head menswear designer at Rag & Bone.

7. Nikki Spicehandler is now group executive director, marketing: fashion & luxury at Hearst Magazines.

8. Nichelle Sanders is now executive vice president, North America general manager at Highsnobiety.

9. Connor Santoro is now director of sales operations at BFA.

10. Taylor Hirz is now director, lead of emerging division at Krupa Consulting.

11. Kirsty Coleman is now senior director at Karla Otto.

12. Chynna Gordon is now senior account manager at KBPR.

13. Sydney Prior is now public relations account executive at Giant Noise.

14. Claire Kelly, publicist at KCD, is leaving the company.

15. Tracy Anderson has launched her first podcast, The Longevity Game with Tracy Anderson. Season one of the weekly podcast will feature interviews with experts, thought leaders, and tastemakers including Dr. Barbara Sturm, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Jordan Burroughs, and Dr. Luis Garcia. Episode one is available now.

16. Former Talent Resources East Coast director Stacey Manasco has launched her own firm, Manasco Media, for entertainment, lifestyle, music, and special event clients.

Plus!

17. KCD is now representing Victoria’s Secret PINK.

18. 42 West is now representing artist Ashley Longshore.

19. ALTA MODA Communications is now representing Roberto Cavalli in the US.

20. The Lede Company is now representing SAME and STATE Bags.

21. PR Consulting is now representing Fouquet’s New York and LDV Hospitality (Scarpetta New York, The Seville, and American Cut.)

22. Michele Marie PR is now representing Vera Wang Bride, Pronovias, and Marchesa Notte.

23. ABMC is now representing Redken.

24. MVPR is now representing MUNTHE.

25. Tractenberg&Co. is now representing The Ends.

26. JONESWORKS is now representing Knix.

27. Agentry PR is now representing SHWETAMBARI.

28. Akens Group is now representing Alexis Russell.

29. Behrman Cesa Communications is now representing Tangle Teezer.

30. Kucerak & Co is now representing Franne Golde.

31. Chris Constable PR is now representing Verdavainne.

32. CLD PR is now representing 1212 Santa Monica and La Bohème West Hollywood.

33. R. Couri Hay Creative Public Relations is now representing sparkling wine brand Aphrodise.

34. Magnolia Public Relations is now representing Magnolia Baby.

