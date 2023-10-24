Kylie Jenner Launches New Luxury Brand, Inside The MAD Ball 2023, Glossier Gets The TV Treatment, Hill House Home x Wicked, And More!

Khy is koming

Reality starlet turned billionaire mogul Kylie Jenner has teased the launch of Khy with a new Instagram account and website. Sharing a mysterious image of the back of an oversized belted leather coat, the mom-of-two prompted her 399 million followers to sign up for information about a forthcoming launch. The 26-year-old was rumored to be starting a fashion line with powerhouse couple Emma and Jens Grede, who are behind Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s respective ventures Good American and Skims (Emma Grede is also a partner on Kris Jenner’s home brand, Safely). While early reports that the business would mimic a Shein or similar fast fashion model, insiders told Page Six that the brand will instead be luxury-focused. It’s worth noting that Jenner sold 51% of her cosmetics and skincare company Kylie Cosmetics, famous for its viral lip kits, to Coty for $600 million back in 2019. In the first hour since sharing the outfit post in the same coat to her own feed, the image racked up over one million likes.

Marisa Meltzer’s Glossier book gets picked up for TV

Amazon MGM Studios has snapped up the rights to Glossy, the book from journalist and author Marisa Meltzer which delves into the stratospheric rise of Glossier. The New York Times best seller, which came out last month, explores the mass millennial appeal of the beauty blog-turned-disruptive skincare and cosmetics company started by Emily Weiss. Described as a “a compulsively readable narrative of beauty, business, privilege, and mogul-dom,” it’s rumored that Lindsey Anderson Beer and her production company LAB Brew are attached to produce a series, while no show runner has been named yet, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Hill House and Wicked are collaborating

New York staples: unite! NYC-based Hill House Home is teaming up with Broadway’s beloved Wicked to mark the 20th birthday of the production. To celebrate, Nell Diamond’s fashion and lifestyle brand will launch two iterations of its wildly popular Nap Dress. The Glinda Ellie Nap Dress in pink stripe organza and the Elphaba Ellie Nap Dress in glitter tulle will be available from tomorrow in adult and kids sizes, with pre-sale launching online and the dresses up for the taking IRL at the Rockefeller Center store. Need more incentive? Broadway stars Alyssa Fox, who plays Elphaba, and McKenzie Kurtz (Glinda) have already been seen sporting the styles.

The Museum of Arts and Design celebrated the MAD Ball 2023

The annual MAD Ball gala event honored artist and designer Gaetano Pesce, 1stdibs founder and historic preservationist Michael Bruno, and Laura and Lewis Kruger, longtime supporters and MAD Board Chairman Emeritus, last night with a benefit at the Mandarin Oriental New York. Having made monumental contributions to the Columbus Circle-based Museum and to culture at large, each honoree was presented with an award handcrafted by artist and MAD Trustee Luam Melake. During the ceremony, which was emceed by legendary entertainer Justin Vivian Bond, guests enjoyed short films about each honoree directed by filmmaker Chiara Clemente. Among those in attendance were Sai de Silva, Tim Rodgers, Timo Weiland, Meredith Marks, Julia Haart, Kalifa, Alexander Hankin, Barbara Tober, Bryna Pomp, Elissa Auther, Erik Bottcher, Luam Melake, Lutfi Janania, Machine Dazzle, Marcus Teo, Marsy Mittleman, Nina Tiari, Paul Arhold, Polina Proshinka, and more.

Images: BFA

