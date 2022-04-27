Back In The Spotlight! Gisele Covers V In Her First Mag Appearance In Years

It’s been many moons since Gisele has been on a cover—four years, to be exact—but the Brazilian supermodel who defined an era is back in the driver’s seat for V Magazine for its V136, Summer issue.

The 41-year-old was lensed in South Beach, Miami by Blair Getz Mezibov wearing pieces by Chanel, Dior, Philip Treacy, Armani Privé, Norma Kamali, Amina Muaddi, Jimmy Choo, and Cartier, styled by the publication’s fashion Gro Curtis. Of her prevailing career, the mom-of-two said: “When you’re in your twenties, you try to fit in and you try to belong. When you’re in your forties, you feel more comfortable in your skin. I feel like I have only gotten stronger with time, and that’s in all [aspects] of my life.” The spicy pics sure show it too.

With a staggering 2,000+ magazine covers in her portfolio—and so many of them with V—it’s only fitting that the 41-year-old would take a trip down memory lane alongside collaborators over the years. Gan, editor in chief of V, said: “Her body of work, only some of which we’ve captured, is constantly referenced, perpetually admired, and a permanent chapter in the book of fashion lexicon.”

Photography duo Inez & Vinoodh noted that she set the standard a long time ago. “She brings unbridled energy to

every shoot and managed to harness that to now use her platform and fame to inspire us all to take care of the Earth as a climate activist. She is the original, on time and no drama supermodel.”

In the words of the magazine, “Some people are just born to be models—but not all get to be Gisele.” Order your copy here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.