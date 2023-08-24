Hailey Bieber covers V

The latest name to feature in V’s Day to Night series in its upcoming issue needs little introduction. Hailey Bieber stares back at readers in one of the most viral looks of the Fall 2023 season—the Saint Laurent XL power-shoulder blazer, scoop neck white tank, and a pencil skirt Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Secretary would be proud of—as she poses for Inez and Vinoodh. Inside the mag, of which Bieber is one of ten cover stars for the Fall issue, she reflects on a decade in the modeling industry and what she’s learned. “The inner dialogue of how I speak to myself, and how I encourage myself, in my own head has been something that’s been really important for me,” she says. “Confidence can grow over time, and I think that’s been the case for me. I understand what I’m good at and what I can bring to the table. And I know that more now than I ever have before.”

Brian Cox is Kith’s Fall 2023 face

Actor Brian Cox, aka Succession’s Logan Roy, is coming to a billboard near you. As the star of Kith’s Fall 2023 campaign, TV’s most formidable patriarch models everything from outerwear and knitwear to varsity sweaters and leather jackets just as we’d expect: i.e., smoking a cigar, pouring a nice glass of Cab, and serving death stares as if we’ve disappointed him deeply. Kith continue to pull out all the stops when it comes to viral campaign stars, with Cox taking the baton from Bryan Cranston and Jerry Seinfeld. The Fall collection is available now….forget quiet luxury, cashmere baseball caps, and ludicrously capacious bags, this one really is giving Roy family energy.

Alexander McQueen’s Fall campaign stars Elle Fanning, Naomi Campbell, and more

With razor-sharp tailoring and opulent embellishment this good, it’s only fitting that Alexander McQueen would enlist a stellar ensemble to match for its new season campaign. Screen stars Elle Fanning and Eva Green are joined by models Naomi Campbell, Liu Wen, Elliot De Smedt Day, Karolina Spakowski, and Momo Ndiaye, as well as French singer-songwriter Yseult for the portrait-style imagery, which was captured by David Sims. As creative director Sarah Burton is wont to do with her garments, there’s a subversion to the runway pieces that are highlighted in the campaign, with stunning eveningwear slashed and distressed, a tough masculine edge added to womenswear, while menswear styling and silhouettes have a certain softness to them. Either way, consider this your blueprint for Fall outfit planning…now, where did we put our tie?

Michael Kors Fall campaign is here

Anok Yai and Vittoria Ceretti treat Greenwich Village and Washington Square Park as their runway as they stroll together arm-in-arm for Michael Kors Fall ’23 campaign. The duo, who are omnipresent on the brand’s catwalk season after season, turn their attention to strutting around Kors’ own neighborhood in favorites from the collection, including floor-grazing coats, knee-high boots and short shorts, body-hugging knits, retro low-slung waist belts, fringed handbags, and shimmering jumpsuits. Yai and Ceretti were photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin in the imagery, which follows the theme of ‘Urban Bohemia.’ Indeed, it’s that ’70s-reminiscent New Yorker vibe that was evident throughout the Fall 2023 campaign—not least because Gloria Steinem was sitting front and center in the crowd, and had a bag named after her in the collection. Kors echoed: “For this collection, I was really thinking about the things that influenced me when I was coming of age in the ‘70s—the women who influenced me, the neighborhood that influenced me, and the combination of big city glamour and bohemia that I found in Greenwich Village at that time.” Catch it below:

Anna Wintour joins Vogue editors for this week’s podcast

For the latest edition of The Get Through with Vogue, Anna Wintour sat down with hosts and editors Chloe Malle and Chioma Nnadi to give answers to burning questions, like the behind the scenes of her first-ever September cover, what she does in the summer to relax, her love for gardening, spending time with her grandkids, and more. Dive into it for your evening commute, right here.

