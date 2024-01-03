Pamela Anderson is Proenza Schouler’s new muse

She was a front row fixture at NYFW in September, and now Pamela Anderson is adding another feather in her cap as the star of Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2024 campaign. The ’90s icon recently swore off excessive hair and makeup too, since her trip to Paris Fashion Week last fall and subsequent red carpet appearances, and this marks her first high fashion campaign showcasing her all-natural, effortless look. For the imagery, which was captured by Davit Giorgadze, Anderson, 56, is styled by Thistle Brown in memorable pieces from the runway including a cut-out satin ribbon dress, acid bleached boyfriend jeans, sharp tailoring, toe-ring sandals, and a funnel-neck nylon anorak. Of her decision to eschew traditional beauty standards expected of celebrities, the animal rights activist and mom-of-two recently told French Vogue, “I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think, ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup.’ I don’t know, something just came over me. I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought I don’t want to compete with the clothes. I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom, it’s relief. I don’t have a stylist, I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this freestyle!” See the newly-unveiled Proenza Schouler campaign, below, and shop/pre-order the collection from today.

Images: Courtesy

Linda Evangelista and Steven Klein reunite for V

In their first photo shoot in over a decade, industry legends Linda Evangelista and Steven Klein got together to make some editorial magic. Styled in a whole host of Vetements, Dolce & Gabbana, Miu Miu, Prada, and more by Patti Wilson, Evangelista shows the fashion world what they were missing during her five-year hiatus from the spotlight as she privately battled numerous health issues. V’s spring issue, V146, featuring four different covers depicting Evangelista is on newsstands from January 12. Get a sneak peek right here.

Images: Courtesy

W Magazine’s Best Performances portfolio is here

Need some content to get you through the long month of January ahead? Look no further than W’s annual Best Performances compilation, which charts the must-see movies of 2023 ahead of awards season. Written by Lynn Hirschberg, the features delve deep with the likes of A listers Margo Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Zac Efron, Greta Lee, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, Natalie Portman, Colman Domingo, and Lily Gladstone, among others; all of whom were styled by Sara Moonves and photographed by Juergen Teller for the purposefully kitschy Hollywood-based shoots. Turn on ‘Do Not Disturb’ for the foreseeable and get in deep here.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & co. front Alo’s new year campaign

New year, new….motivation! Alo has launched a Q1 health and wellness-focused campaign with three distinct personalities—model, mom, and mogul Rosie Huntington-Whiteley; six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler; and wellness and mindfulness authority Radhi Devlukia (the other half of podcast star Jay Shetty)—as well as revealing its new supplement line which is packed with adaptogens and superfoods. The still and video campaign encourages folks to reset, refresh, and renew their approach to health ahead of 2024 by taking a leaf our of the three individuals’ playbooks—that is: a mix of movement, mindfulness, and recovery. Consider us inspired. Peep some of the campaign below.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.