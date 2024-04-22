Victoria Beckham celebrates her 50th birthday—and reunites the Spice Girls

Say you’ll be there! Victoria Beckham‘s star-studded 50th birthday bash celebrated the designer’s landmark birthday—complete with a Spice Girls reunion. VB reunited with Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton for the occasion, with the girls even launching into an impromptu performance of “Stop” (shout-out to David Beckham for capturing on Instagram!). The joyous affair was complete with a crowd of Beckham’s nearest and dearest, including children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham, Eva Longoria, Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony, Isabela Grutman, and more.

LVMH and CFDA team up for “Voices of Impact” series

In honor of Earth Week, the CFDA and LVMH have joined forces for a new video series, “Voices of Impact.” The six episodes will cover topics from biodiversity to climate action through conversations with sustainable fashion leaders, including Gabriela Hearst, Hillary Taymour, Tracy Reese, Maria Cornejo, Gigi Burris, Sarah Luisi, Annika Dubrall, Melissa Joy Manning, Christelle Capdupuy, Preethi Gopinath, Leticia Viveros, Abrima Erwiah, Dana Naberezny, Omar Salam, Cyrill Gutsch, and Alex Creely. Episodes will begin launching on the CFDA’s YouTube page, Industry Insights, and Sustainability Resource Hub on April 23.

“This Earth Week, we’re honored to collaborate with LVMH and announce this co-created series of plenary talks interconnecting CFDA and LVMH global circles,” said the CFDA’s CEO, Steven Kolb. “These vital conversations amplify the shared mindsets of LVMH and CFDA creative beacons, design practitioners, and stewards of transformative change through inspiration and practical insights. We’re united in designing a call to action to accelerate momentum as we continue to navigate fashion into positive planetary futures.”

Anne Hathaway models couture for V ‘s Summer 2024 cover

Mother has arrived! Anne Hathaway’s latest covergirl moment comes courtesy of V magazine‘s Summer 2024 issue, where she poses for Chris Colls’ lens—also marking her first V cover. Stylist Gro Curtis outfitted the actress in a range of gender-bending and surrealist couture looks from Maison Margiela, Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, Dior, and Valentino for the occasion. The accompanying interview finds Hathaway in conversation with Derek Balsberg, where she chats producing and starring in new film “The Idea Of You,” her relationship with fashion, a potential new “Princess Diaries” flick, and more.

“I thought [the Maison Margiela collection] was extraordinary,” Hathaway tells Blasberg of her views on Maison Margie’s spring 2024 couture collection by John Galliano—which she also wore on her cover. “I got really into the leather work, the way it created a porcelain effect, the craft of it. The production value of the show, the way they combined dancers and models, the movement, it was so beautiful—the broken umbrella! I mentioned [to Stephen Gan] how much I love menswear and how I am drawn to the visual language of masculine/feminine. And the shoot sort of grew out from there.”

Charlotte Tilbury is launching a cosmic fragrance collection

Darlings! Charlotte Tilbury is taking her first foray into fragrances with a colorful new collection. Launching on April 30 through Tilbury’s app, with a wide release on May 2, the beauty mogul’s unisex range features six scents inspired by emotions— Love Frequency (love), More Sex (sex), Joyphoria (happiness), Magic Energy (energy), Calm Bliss (calm), and Cosmic Power (empowerment). Tilbury ensured each $150 fragrance was bolstered by science, analyzed by herself and fragrance leaders Anne Flipo, Juliette Karagueuzoglou, and Dominique Ropion with data from the IFF Scentcube algorithm to enhance each scent’s emotion with their respective notes. You can join the waitlist now on Tilbury’s website—which is already 10,000 people strong following the line’s announcement on Instagram.

Ted Baker taps Brooklyn Botanic Garden for blooming new collaboration

Ted Baker‘s new capsule collaboration is in full bloom, thanks to the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. Inspired by Baker’s signature florals and the Garden’s archival Maud Purdy illustrations, the $125 to $295 line features printed men’s and women’s shirts and dresses in hues of green, pink, black, and white. For a blossoming touch, the collection was shot in the Garden for an accompanying campaign starring Maryah Greene and Christopher Griffin (AKA Plant Kween). You can discover the capsule line now on Baker’s website.

