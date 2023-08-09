Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Gisele Bündchen, & Naomi Campbell Return To Victoria’s Secret For New Campaign

It’s coming! Ahead of its VS World Tour premiering on screens next month, Victoria’s Secret has debuted its new The Icon by Victoria’s Secret campaign; arguably its starriest campaign in recent years. And, you guessed it, the casting is on par with a term that its usually thrown around far too often. Said actual icons fronting the campaign are no stranger to the lingerie behemoth either, with the likes of Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Gisele Bündchen, and Naomi Campbell returning, alongside newer supermodel faces (and some VS Collective members) such as Adut Akech, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, and Sui He.

The campaign, photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Camilla Nickerson, rolls out from today, showcasing the new and improved Push-Up Demi Bra, which is said to lift and enhance the wearer’s natural shape. (Leave it to these runway legends to convince us further…). The full collection is available to shop from tomorrow, featuring panties, slips, robes, and more with the brand’s signature logo.

According to a release, some of the talent in the imagery will also be featured in the Victoria’s Secret’s World Tour, coming to Amazon Prime Video on September 26. Naomi Campbell confirmed her appearance, telling Vogue today that it was important to her to be involved in something that spotlighting creatives that might not usually be represented. (The documentary-style fashion show project is filmed in Bogota, Lagos, and Tokyo, as well as London.)

“What was really great was that I explained to [Victoria’s Secret’s creative director] Raúl Martinez and his team what I’ve been doing with my narratives and young creatives around the world in the emerging markets and what my goal is and they were able to incorporate that,” she says. “I’m very proud of this whole experience because it wasn’t just me modeling for Victoria’s Secret—it was a collaboration of everyone’s efforts and incorporating young creatives that would never get this platform or this opportunity,” she says.

Victoria’s Secret also recently announced that Doja Cat will be a headline performer of the VS World Tour.

See the rest of The Icon campaign, below:

