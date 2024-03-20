News

Kaia Gerber Covers V, Casa Magazines Finds A New Owner, Shop Like Camille Charrière, And More!

by Freya Drohan
Kaia is the ultimate Celine-clad cool girl for V

As Palm Royale hits screens today, it’s the perfect moment to unveil Kaia Gerber’s latest editorial. The model and budding actress is gracing the cover of V147, V Magazine’s new Spring 2024 issue. Styled by Nicola Formichetti in Hedi Slimane’s newest collection for Celine, a brand she has a long relationship with as a face and muse, the project marks the 22-year-old’s second cover of the publication. Imagery was lensed by Mario Sorrenti and editor in chief Stephan Gan was in charge of creative direction. See the full cover story right here.

Casa Magazines sold to new owner

The West Village print mecca Casa Magazines has been sold by longtime owner Mohammed Ahmed to Iconic Magazines, a small NYC-based chain of magazines. Ahmed who opened the newsstand on the corner of 12th Street and 8th Avenue in 1994 has recently turned 73-years-old and told Curbed that he’s ready to retire. “I know it’s time,” he told the outlet, ensuring readers that Casa “will be in good hands.” Current store manager Ali Wasim, who oversees the inventory of publications from around the globe, will remain in situ. (The little store boasts over 2,500 titles!) Be sure to continue supporting this Manhattan institution under its new ownership.

Camille Charrière shares her little black book of vintage fashion destinations

She’s got one of the most enviable wardrobes on Instagram, and her personal style means she’s a fixture on moodboards all over the world, so when Camille Charrière reveals her go-to purveyors of vintage, out come out notebooks. The lawyer-turned-influencer and fashion plate told her secrets to British Vogue—including what saved searches she’s got set up in 2024. (Margiela for Hermés, anyone?) Get into it, albeit after you say sorry to your bank account on our behalf, right here.

Camille Charriere

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

