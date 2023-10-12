Gisele Is The New Face Of Frame

We could have called it! After her highly-paparazzi’d appearance at the Frame dinner which she co-hosted during NYFW, the brand has made it official and cast Gisele as its new face. Revealed today, the Brazilian icon fronts the Winter 2023 campaign, lensed by fellow legend David Sims.

Co-founder Erik Torstensson explained that as Frame enters its second decade, there was only one muse for the job to pave the way for the next chapter. “Gisele is more than a model; she is an entrepreneur, a mother, and an environmentally focused individual, who embodies wellness and thoughtfulness with an incredible work ethic and effortless style. It’s an honor to work with her and a dream come true for the brand,” he said of the “living icon.”

In the imagery, Gisele, who Torstensson has known for years embodies both the Denim Icons and the fashion offerings. One such look mimics her NYFW outing, with the supermodel posing in just an oversized denim jacket. Similarly pared-back photographs highlight a modern take on retro flared denim, and Gisele also makes a convincing case for cropped wrap jackets, shearling-trimmed bikers, and hot to trot leather dresses.

The collection is available to shop now.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.