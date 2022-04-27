Editor’s Pick: Lack Of Color Tweed Collection

What: Whether it’s a day out, a city break, a festival, or indeed just a bad hair day, Lack of Color’s new tweed collection of eight styles doesn’t just have you covered, it has you transformed. Not only does the offering look like it cost you a week’s salary at a boutique on the Champs-Élysées, it’s also the beloved Aussie brand’s most sustainable collection to date.

Who: When your celeb fan base includes trend-launching names like Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jourdan Dunn, and Jordan Barrett (with whom they recently collaborated), it’s safe to say you’re on to a good thing. Lack of Color was founded in 2011 by real-life couple Tess Corvaia and photographer Robert Tilbury with a super simple goal: make fashionable hats fun again. Mission: accomplished!

Why: From the ever-trending bucket hat options to newsboy caps and even a beret (ooh la la!), this line is all created consciously through the upcycling of re-dyed dead stock, faulty fabrics, and leftover yarn that would otherwise go to waste. We couldn’t leave you without mentioning that they’re also limited edition, so don’t delay in finding your fave. Catch us channeling our inner Frenchie with the Chanel-esque black cap. Trés chic, non? Now…where did we leave that vintage chain belt of ours.

Where: lackofcolor.com

