Gisele Bündchen sits down with WSJ Magazine

Stars—they’re just like us. Orrrrr…… maybe not. Gisele ‘The Body’ Bündchen let WSJ Magazine in on her average day for their long-running My Monday Morning series. From waking at the crack of dawn to meditate and working out six times a week, the OG supermodel is a vision board of a health-focused routine. “I like to go to bed at about 10 p.m. and I wake up around 5 and make sure that I have my meditation,” she says. “I like to have lukewarm water with a little lemon and Celtic salt. Then I do my stretches, which I call my asana, for about 15 minutes, then 15 minutes of meditation. Then I walk my dog, feed my dog and then my day starts.” In her words, it’s how she makes sure she “puts the oxygen mask on me first” before her busy schedule takes over. Bündchen is readying to publish her debut cookbook, “Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul,” this month: a blueprint for nutritious eating for time-starved people. “I’m not a chef, I’m the farthest thing from a chef,” she says. “But I’m like, how do I make things that are easy and nutritious?” Get into it, here.

Fran Drescher is a campaign star for AMI

From Flushing to France—The Nanny star and icon Fran Drescher is appearing in AMI’s Spring Summer campaign. The actress and Sag-Aftra president was lensed in Place des Victoire, Paris by Vitali Gelwich for the imagery, showcasing Fran Fine-approved power tailoring and accessories. It’s the latest step in Drescher’s relationship with the luxury label, having popped up front row at their show at the Tennis Club de Paris last June. At the recent Oscars ceremony, the Queens-native was also spotted in a custom sequin black dress and cropped jacket by founder and designer Alexandre Mattiussi.

Phoebe Philo finally talks

The level of mystery and wonder surrounding Phoebe Philo has been fueled by the lack of one-on-one interviews with her, but the designer gave the fashion world a lot to mull over when she granted access to Vanessa Friedman for a rare profile piece. TL; DR? A physical store space (potentially pop-up, potentially permanent) is in the works, with a retail component for her new namesake brand set to come to New York, and then London, this summer. Hopefully. There may also be a show in the future, although she’s not convinced it’s the best way to connect with her audience amongst “so much fashion…in today’s world.” The British designer opened up about her irreverence to brand storytelling (““I’m not particularly into that. To a certain extent you either like it or you don’t. Someone telling me a story isn’t going to make me like it more. It is a coat. It’s a pair of trousers.”), the mammoth expectations on her (“There may have been an expectation that I could have provided everything to everyone immediately.And that’s just not possible. It takes time and effort to make most things that have meaning.”), and whether or not she intended to create FOMO with limited availability….. find out for yourself, right here.

And the next guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier Couture is…..

Courrèges designer Nicolas Di Felice! Di Felice is next up to the plate, following in the footsteps of Simone Rocha, Julien Dossena, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Roustein, Glenn Martens, and Chitose Abe for the once-off collaboration (making him lucky number seven!). “I find Nicolas to be bold and creative from the beginning of his career,” Gaultier, who has offered the reins of the house to fashion’s most promising designers since 2020, said. “Choosing him aligns perfectly with the idea of seeing what a designer can bring to my style.” The collection will be revealed in June at Haute Couture week, which is taking place slightly earlier than usual to accommodate for the Olympics in Paris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.