Southern Charm! Everything You Missed At Atlanta Apparel

Let’s hear it for Atlanta Apparel! The April installment of the market at AmericasMart broke records, with the largest brand offering to date. With participation from 47 states and buyers flying in from 11 countries across the globe to discover over 3,500 lines, it was a signal that trade shows are not only back, they’re booming.

“The positive energy this April at Atlanta Apparel could be felt across all 14 floors of permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits,” Caron Stover, International Market Centers (IMC) SVP, apparel, said joyfully. “The Atlanta buyers came to market hungry for inventory and found an impressive scope of apparel, accessories and footwear offerings to meet customer needs.”

The April edition of Atlanta Apparel ran concurrently with VOW Bridal & Formal. This time around, there was also a notable growth in shoes, resort wear, accessories, and contemporary categories, which buyers perused across 350+ permanent showrooms and 400 temporary exhibits. An undoubted highlight of the successful event was the return of the semi-annual runway show, which incorporated local talent and was hosted against the backdrop of the downtown Atlanta skyline. After attendees toasted each other over bubbles at the Atlanta Apparel x The Daily Front Row cocktail hour, they watched as models took to the street to showcase 74 outfits incorporating top trending styles, silhouettes, and shades for the upcoming season.

And speaking of trends, the Daily’s executive fashion director Freya Drohan gave a seminar at the market to discuss runway trends from Fashion Month and their context and relevance to an everyday wardrobe. Class is in session!

Y2K Revival

Hemlines are rising and waistbands are lowering. The mini skirt is proving to be a catwalk staple, thanks to the omnipresent itsy bitsy Miu Miu number you’ve seen all over Instagram feed. Meanwhile, aughts-reminiscent baggy low-rise boyfriend jeans keep rearing their head too.

Work/life Balance

It’s the return of empowering professional attire—even if your office is in your kitchen. Suiting is going XL this season, with its roots in 1980s power blazers, nipped in waists with boxy shoulders, and loose and languid wide-leg trousers like those seen at Max Mara. Keeping it casual? Opt for a chunky knit in the same tones, instead of going the blazer route.

Mermaid Muses

Party-ready sequins are going deep sea diving this season. Paillettes appeared larger than ever on gilded dresses, shoes, bags, and skirts at the likes of Altuzarra, bringing to mind mermaids and fish scales. Pretty embellishment, like hand beading, that would make any fairytale creature proud is also having a moment.

Motocross

No motorbike? No problem! Thanks to Balmain and co, you can channel that same energy through your wardrobe with biker jackets, 1990s-style leather coats and vests, chunky-soled boots, driving gloves, and padded pants. Ready to rev!

Revenge Dressing

It appears that everyone is a little vengeful for all their missed outfit opportunities. And so, they’re upping the ante with the sexiest and slinkiest detailing possible to make up for lost time. Think: bustiers, corsets, and exposed lingerie, and daring cutouts on figure-flaunting dresses, as seen as LaQuan Smith.

Goddess Vibes

Beautiful, floating, and frothy numbers graced runways the world over, proving that what we all want and need right now are gowns, like this pretty as a picture Etro number, that provide fantasy and escape.

