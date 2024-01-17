Gisele Bündchen is Harper’s Bazaar next cover star, reveals she’s working on a cook book

Gisele Bündchen is featuring on the inaugural 2024 cover of Harper’s Bazaar—the first under newly-implemented fashion director at large Carlos Nazario’s reign. (As previously reported, Nazario will oversee all future cover editorials for the mag.) In the accompanying profile, the world-famous supermodel discusses her forthcoming cookbook, Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body & Feed Your Soul; a natural career extension for the longtime wellness enthusiast. The Brazilian industry legend isn’t here to preach either, it’s aimed at readers who want to learn how to make nutritious meals that are affordable and accessible for the whole family with nutritious, simple ingredients that can be bought in bulk. “I can offer some things I’ve learned and that have helped me and my family,” she says of the impetus for the book, as she feeds writer Alicia Kennedy acai bowls and freshly-baked granola. “I’m just a mom who has a very busy life, and I think a lot of women can relate to that.” The 43-year-old, who has been open about how her dependency on caffeine, sugar, and alcohol during her early modeling days until she began to experience debilitating anxiety and panic attacks, adds: “I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today. You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back.” Explore the full story here.

Marie Claire releases its Money issue, with cover star Maya Erskine

Money, money, money….mon-aaay! Marie Claire’s money issue is here, with straight-talking comedy actress Maya Erskine gracing the digital cover. The Pen15 creator and new star of Mr & Mrs Smith is a fitting figure to lead the theme, as she talks about equal pay, the importance of representation within the industry and playing strong, smart female leads who “don’t apologize for taking up space,” and how motherhood has taught her to be pickier with projects. “When I’m looking for new projects or getting in negotiations, it’s not always equal pay for women and men,” she says. “There are always reasons of, ‘Oh, they get more eyeballs because they’ve been in international movies’ and things like that. It makes sense, but at the end of the day, I want to show my worth and get what I deserve.” Read the full profile right here.

Law & Order: SVU blows out 25 candles on the cake

Congrats are in order for the cast and crew of Law & Order: SVU—now the longest running primetime drama in silver screen history. The addictive crime show celebrated its staggering 25th anniversary last night with a star-studded bash at Edge, the Hudson Yards venue 101 stories up in the sky with unrivaled panoramic views of the city. For the occasion, no shortage of faces who viewers will recognize from over the last quarter century turned out en masse to celebrate. Think: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Chris Meloni, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, Camryn Manheim, Terry Serpico, Kelli Giddish, Stephanie March, Isabelle Gillies, Tamara Tunie, Mike Doyle, Raul Esparza, Bill Irwin, Dann Florek, Ari’el Stachel, Gloria Reuben, Robert John Burke, and many more. Among those who were also spotted in the room alongside creator Dick Wolf were Peter Hermann, Ali Wentworth, Lorraine Toussaint, Jill Hennessy, Alysia Reiner and David Alan Basche, Sarita Choudhury, Kathryn Gallagher, Sam Vartholomeos, Rosanna Scotto, Marci Klein, Carol Alt, Dale Moss, Samantha Barry, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Ryan Cooper, Alex Lundqvist, Dusty Lachowicz, Tara Westwood, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Kin celebrates Dry January at The Standard, East Village

Yep—it’s still January! Kin Euphorics got the gang together to brighten up what always feels like the looooongest month of the year by hosting an alcohol-free midweek celebration to unveil their new ‘Kintail’ Madame Ruby, which is available exclusively at The Standard, East Village and its winter pop up, Partridge. The evening brought together a whole host of New York City creatives for a soirée where they sipped on the functional and benefit-enriched drink that is intended to give you a more peaceful and energizing buzz than a typical booze-laden cocktail. Among those who came out, enjoying passed bites and a DJ set by Lumia Nocito, were Alex Consani, Fiffany Luu, Chloe Wise, Robin Arzon, Imani Rudolph, Drew Butler, Anajah Hamilton, Adrienne Reau, Emilia Musacchia, Gabrielle Richardson, Mars Rojas, Mirror Palais designer Marcelo Gaia, Laura Chautin, Maryah Ananda, and mentalist Jason Suran, who also kept the crowd entertained.

New Yorkers celebrate the opening of The Tusk Bar

Guests gathered recently to raise a glass to The Tusk Bar, a new watering hole tucked away inside the historic Evelyn Hotel in NoMad. Get ready to hear a lot more of owner Nick Hatsatouris’ name, as well as chefs/partners Jeremiah

Stone and Fabian von Hauske (Wildair, Contra), as the trio are busy with additional openings in the coming weeks. But first, back to The Tusk Bar—the transformed bar area of the hotel where seafood, in particular oysters, will share center stage with a cocktail, bubbles, and wine menu from bar manager Tristan Brunel. Ahead of the hotel’s re-envisioned dining room, BRASS, opening soon, names from the fashion, design, music, entertainment, and hospitality industries, hotfooted it to the official christening of The Tusk Bar. In attendance joining Nick Hatsatouris and his wife, the actress Maureen Sebastian, were the likes of G-Eazy, William Harper Jackson, Ali Ahn, Daniel Breaker, Anthony Lee Medina, Lincoln Pilcher, Emily Jackson, Michael Wooten, Alison Roman, Rachel Gurjar, Lane Florsheim, Lisa Smith, and many more.

