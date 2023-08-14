The Fall 2023 Calvin Klein campaign has landed, with newly-minted brand faces Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi. The Euphoria actress and rapper are joining ambassadors Kendall Jenner, Jung Kook, and JENNIE across imagery shot by Inez & Vinoodh, as well as in individual video vignettes which will begin rolling out from online and IRL from today.

Demie, 32, is leading the Calvin Klein Underwear ads, bold and seductive in mostly black and white portraits by the photographer duo. Chart-topper Kid Cudi’s debut outing is fronting the Underwear and Jeans campaign, while Jenner makes a convincing case for the type of ’90s minimalism the brand once lead the charge on in the Womenswear imagery—think: slouchy tailoring and time-honored staples like mini skirts and shirts. South Korean singer Jung Kook (of BTS) channels playful energy for Calvin Klein Jeans and is captured dancing around like we’d expect from a global boy band star. Then there’s JENNIE of the girl group Blackpink, who reprises her role as a campaign face, showcasing her sultry side in ads that’ll soon grace billboards around the world for Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear.

Talent also wear the latest Calvin Klein jewelry, eyewear, and accessories—peep the campaign below, and look no further for you fall styling inspiration.

