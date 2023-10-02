Phoebe Philo Is *Finally* Coming, Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Make It Official Via Gucci, Jorja Smith For PORTER, And More!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are the new faces of Gucci Valigeria

After months of ‘are they, aren’t they’ speculation, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear to confirm their relationship—via a brand campaign, naturally. In creative director Sabato De Sarno’s fist campaign since presenting his inaugural collection for the house during Milan Fashion Week, the duo are captured in an airport showcasing classic monogram and Web stripe items from the signature Gucci Savoy collection. Anthony Seklaoui was enlisted as photographer for the imagery, with De Sarno tapping stylist Alastair McKimm once more (following on from the recent Daria Werbowy imagery to promote fashion jewelry.) Peep it below:

Phoebe Philo sets the dated

The only term uttered more than ‘quiet luxury’ this year was perhaps a breathless ‘Phoebe Philo.’ And after think pieces and rumors galore, the revered designer finally shared via an email to subscribers over the weekend that her LVMH-backed namesake brand will launch on October 30. Anticipation has been brewing since news broke of the venture back in June 2021, and fans were waiting with bated breath as more information to come in September date was teased. Fittingly, on the last day of the month, the update landed in inboxes around the world. A gif comprised of campaign, lifestyle, and moodboard imagery appears to herald the incoming arrival of studded leather, knit roll necks, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, minimal accessories, and a tactile smorgasbord of what looks like fur and cashmere. Set your alarms now!

Jorja Smith covers PORTER

New month, new PORTER! The latest star to cover the digital publication is chart-topper Jorja Smith. The 26-year-old discusses the darker side of fame with the outlet, how her new music reflects a more mature side of her, and why she’s decided to say goodbye to London and relocate back to her hometown in the West Midlands—where she’s even nurturing a young choir. “It’s hard to deal with because no one teaches you about it. You literally get thrown into it and you don’t know what to expect… When I was 18, I didn’t really care, but now I’m finding I feel pressure about what people think of me,” she says of navigating having a public image.“People comment on me a lot. They comment on what I look like. I don’t search for things, but if I’m on TikTok, I’ll see comments, and they won’t be all negative but… [for example], I’ve put on some weight, which is normal because I’m not a child. Like, it’s cool. But the world doesn’t let you be cool. That’s not me being jaded, but I’ve definitely been affected by it.” On returning to her roots, she says, “If I hadn’t moved back, I think I’d be finding the pressures of people’s opinions to be too much. Now I’m back home, I have a bit of a balance.” Read the full feature here.

