Kendall Jenner returns to the spotlight from Calvin Klein

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has reprised her role as a face of Calvin Klein, starring in the Spring ‘24 campaign—alongisde additional campaign ambassadors this season include Jeremy Allen White and Idris Elba—and shining a light on new season womenswear essentials which are rooted in effortless style. Behind the camera is brand favorite, Mert Alas, who captures the runway regular as she brings elegant suiting, relaxed trench coats, structured separates, and the must-have Line Leather Crossbody Bag to life around NYC landmarks and notable streets. Catch a glimpse, below, and find it on a billboard in a city near you, from today.

Kaia Geber fronts WSJ. Magazine’s Spring Fashion issue

Strap in, folks—Kaia Gerber’s taking us on a tour through her life in the fast lane as she covers WSJ. Magazine’s Spring ‘24 Fashion issue. The model dives into her acting journey—ICYMI: her next project, the retro Palm Beach-based show Palm Royale airs next month—as well as her new venture, Library Science; a more fleshed-out version of her popular Instagram book club, which will now include a website, a platform for users to interact, and filmed interview with authors.

See the feature, captured by Lachlan Bailey and styled by Geraldine Saglio, right here.

Marc Jacobs celebrates 40 years

Designer Marc Jacobs is ringing in 40 years of trailblazing fashion by launching a year-long collaboration series, remixing his iconic design tropes with a star-studded roster of collaborators. The who’s who list who will engage in the project includes Pharrell, Takashi Murakami, Anna Sui, and Pat McGrath, among others; each adding their unique flair to reinterpreted pieces from the label’s archive. Starting this month and rolling out all the way to the end of 2024, expect a series of collabs that blend Jacobs’ visionary design with unparalleled creativity. Nick Newbold, Jacobs’ right-hand man, also captures the essence of this celebration in a campaign that launched today.

I-D goes on pause while it relaunches

I-D Magazine, now under the control of Karlie Kloss and Bedford Media, is hitting the pause button on its print and digital operations to whip up a fresh new look. It’s not a total hiatus, though. While the editorial team is busy reinventing, you can stay in the loop with a brand-new newsletter and regular updates on social. Acquired by Kloss last year, the London-based mag is taking a breather to ensure it returns “bigger and better” in every format imaginable. “The truth is that there is a lot going on at i-D. And we’re doing it ourselves,” the magazine explained in a statement. “Creating something that can stand the test of time has always been our goal. In many ways, the world is different to when we first started — and yet the same things are just as important to us now as they were back then: reflecting the most exciting and creative expressions of youth culture through fashion, music, photography, art and everything in between.” It is currently unknown what date the outlet will return to publishing. Watch this space!

