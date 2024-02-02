Julia Fox will host E!’s new show, OMG FASHUN

Omnipresent designer muse Julia Fox is bringing her inimitable style and personality to a new fashion show. E! has announced the details of OMG Fashun, which begins airing on Monday, May 6 on the network. The design competition series will co-host the half-hour weekly episodes with Law Roach as the duo aim to highlight need-to-know up-and-comers. According to a media alert, each episode will see three contestants create a look from up-cycled materials based on an unconventional concept presented to them by Fox. The designer who comes up with the most cutting-edge, Fox-approved look will then will a $10,000 cash prize. Fox explained: “Being the most stylish person in the room doesn’t require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence. My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!” Watch the promo, below:

Camila Morrone is the face of Calvin Klein’s new eyewear campaign

Jeremy Allen White, Idris Elba, and now Camila Morrone: Calvin Klein is continuing to knock out campaign by campaign with stellar star after stellar star. Launched today, model and actress Camila Morrone is the new face of the label’s eyewear collection for the season. The Daisy Jones & The Six star was photographed in the brand’s birthplace of New York City by Josh Olins. Catch the ads on a billboard near you, from today.

Filson debut womenswear

The new label to know for womenswear is actually not new at all—and rather, steeped in 127 years of history. But in an exciting step, Seattle-based American heritage brand Filson has just launched its very first offering designed specifically with women in mind (so you can stop stealing your dad/brother/boyfriend’s favorite pieces.) The collection is inspired by pioneering women in history and the 1970s/’80s Western Resort Town Americana, with Cristina Calori of Filson backer and distributor WP Lavori teaming up with Alex Carleton to devise the products. Think: made-to-last outerwear, shirting, and accessories in sizes from XS-2XL with prices from $98-$995. The line will be ready to shop from August online and across Filson’s global network of stores. Catch a glimpse of what to expect, below:

Images: Courtesy

Abercrombie & Fitch team up with McLaren

Buckle up! Abercrombie & Fitch and McLaren Racing are hitting the fast lane with their new partnership. The two brands have already gone viral from TikTok teases about their official collaboration—not to mention the head-turning McLaren F1 car that’s been in the outfitter’s Fifth Avenue store as of late. Making it official, the line dropped this week with a total of 27 SKUs of unisex, vintage-style graphic tees and hoodies, with prices running from $40 to $90. The offering is available in store and online, with additional roll outs planned throughout 2024. Shop it while you can!

