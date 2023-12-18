Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Call It Quits, Who Is The Designer of the Year?, Farfetch is Saved, and MORE!

Today’s top fashion headlines…

Kendall Jenner is single

Jenner and boyfriend Bad Bunny have split, according to People. No reason was given for the breakup, but the couple were last spotted together in October, when Bad Bunny was the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live. Representatives for both Bad Bunny and Jenner did not respond to People’s requests for comment. TMZ reports Jenner had dinner last night with Hailey and Justin Bieber in Aspen.

Vogue Runway first ever year-end poll is here

Vogue Runway’s first year-end poll results came out today! They reached out to their colleagues—fellow editors, designers, stylists, publicists, creative directors, and more to find out who the biggest and best of 2023 were. Jonathan Anderson received top billing as Designer of the Year with 23% of the votes of the roughly 100 insiders polled. The favorite collection of the year was Prada’s spring 2024 with Miu Miu coming in at number two. The number three on the list was Loewe’s spring 2024 collection. The most surprising Front Row guest? Pamela Anderson at The Row with 17% of the vote. See more of the fun results at Vogue Runway.

Farfetch finds a buyer

Farfetch is saved! The online luxury retailer was thisclose to going bankrupt but found a buyer South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang. The deal includes $500 million in emergency funding, according to a statement Monday. Sources reveal Farfetch’s deal with Richemont to acquire a 47.5 percent stake in Yoox-Net-a-Porter has been axed. Coupang (dubbed the Amazon of South Korea) reported $20.6 billion in net revenue in 2022.

It’s Aspen season!

Aspen was the place to be this weekend as St. Regis Hotels & The St. Regis Aspen Resort returned as the title sponsor for Aspen’s annual St. Regis Snow Polo Championship. Mr. Polo himself aka Nacho Figueras was on hand as well as Delfina Blaquier, Shaun White, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch, Jimmy Tatro, Pom Klementieff, Paul Wesley, and more.

Max Mara also celebrated their Aspen pop-up at the Hotel Jerome and AspenX Mountain Club. Tina Craig co-hosted a 60-person dinner overlooking the Elk Mountain Range. Guests included Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Tina Craig, Ashley Benson, Brandon Davis, Tina Leung, Delfina Blaquier, Aurora Figueras, Jamie Tisch, and more. The pop-up will be open daily from 10AM to 6PM through January 6th in the historic Aspen Times Printing House at 330 East Main Street.

