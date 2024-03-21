Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Anjana Vasan come to town for Wicked Little Letters screening

Wicked Little Letters, a deliciously funny mystery set in 1920s England based on a true story, was given a warm welcome to New York last night at an intimate screening and after party. The film’s stars Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman, and Anjana Vasan were in attendance alongside director Thea Sharrock for the bash, which took place at the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho. They were joined by a whole host of notables of the screen and stage and industry insiders, including Natasha Bedingfield, Patrick Wilson, Dagmara Dominczyk, Josh Lucas, , Marin Ireland, Holt McCallany, Geneva Carr, Mike Doyle, Gabe Fazio, Tovah Feldshuh, Jihae, Emma O’Connor, Laila Robins, Julie Taymor, Sam Vartholomeos, Aoki Lee Simmons, Daniel Benedict, Gracie McGraw, Alex Lundqvist, Coco Mitchell, Karah Preiss, Marina Rust, Sally Singer, Maya Singer, Josh Truesdell, Tara Westwood, Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir. The film is out now!

Cara Delevingne fronts Stella McCartney’s Spring Summer ’24 campaign

Yes, yes we know: being naked is technically the most sustainable fashion statement you can make. But, Stella McCartney’s Spring Summer ’24 collection must be applauded, as it’s not only a cause to stop and stare, thanks to new face Cara Delevingne, but it’s a rarity in luxury fashion as it’s leading the conversation surrounding waste. Delevingne was photographed against the back drop of a recycling plant in South London by Harley Weir (a nod to the famed landfill campaign from Fall Winter 2017 also lensed by Weir.) Alongside the ad unveiling, the brand also highlighted important facts to drive home the message: the average garment is only worn 7 to 10 times before being thrown out, which contributes to a staggering 92 million tonnes of textile waste every year. Alarmingly, 100 billion garments are currently being produced every year, which forecasts devastating results for the environment as, at present, less than 1% of all materials that are used in clothing is recycled back into clothing.

A longtime champion of eco-conscious fashion and animal rights, designer McCarthy made it her mission to ensure that the Spring Summer ’24 collection was her namesake brand’s most sustainable collection to date—comprised of 95% materials that were either recycled, renewable, organic, derived from deadstock, and responsibly-sourced. Delevingne is shown at the pioneering company Veolia’s facility. A key player in the movement to combat climate crisis and a member of the advisory board of the Circular Fashion Innovation Network (CFIN), Veolia is currently present on five continents where it advocates for ecological transformation, recycling, decarbonisation, depollution, and regeneration of precious resources.

Keep your eyes peeled for the campaign around the world, from today.

Camila Marrone stars in Calvin Klein’s Spring ’24 Home campaign

At home with Cami Morrone! Emmy-nominated actress Camila Morrone, who just featured in the Calvin Klein eyewear campaign, is now front and center in the ads for the brand’s latest Home offering. For its Spring 2024 foray into decor, the company enlisted acclaimed photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen to lens the collection. It’s inspired by Calvin Klein’s famously minimal design codes, ergo the pieces, which include everything from plush towels and cozy accent rugs to duvets worthy of calling out of work for, aim to infuse your digs with elements of pared-back modern elegance.

Calvin, chez vous? Say less! Take a look at the collection, below:

Images: Annemarieke Van Drimmelen

