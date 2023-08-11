Supers Reunite For September Issues, Ganni Parties In Copenhagen

Naomi, Cindy, Christy, and Linda star on the September covers of Vogue and British Vogue

The September issues are here—with a double whammy cover reveal from British and American Vogue editions. Both glossies are running a catchup with the mononymous runway legends Linda, Naomi, Cindy, and Christy. Ahead of Apple+ The Super Models airing next month, the quartet posed for Rafael Pavarotti in New York City, styled by Edward Enninful, whose own rise has been in parallel with the supermodels over the last three decades. The accompanying article by Sally Singer is a must-head for context about how the foursome have stayed so relevant, adapting to the changing tides of fashion, and creating the very mold for what a super model even is. In the words of Gui Palau: “They were like fashion’s Spice Girls!”

Ganni & New Balance celebrate their collab during CPFW

There was no guessing where every tastemaker in Copenhagen was heading last night, as Ganni threw its usual post-runway bash, this time at Apollo Bar. The party fêted the Spring Summer ’24 runway show and the new collaboration with New Balance. After cocktails, guests sat to a family-style vegetarian summer BBQ meal curated by chef Frederik Bille Brahe and served on tables kitted out in Ganni x New Balance tablecloths with campaign illustrations by The New Yorker’s cartoonist Suerynn Lee. Music was thanks to Adidaddi, as well as Arman Naféei from the music platform Are We On Air—and Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup who took to the decks herself. Guests included Paloma Elsesser, Blanca Miro, Alana Hadid, Regina Anikiy, Mia Reagan, Chili Dia, Ceval, Edie Liberty, and Sophia Roe, and many of them went home with fresh ink as a keepsake, thanks to a tattoo statin courtesy of print artist Lukas Højlund.

Peep the crowd, below:

Images: Hunter Abrams

