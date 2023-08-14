Matthew Schneier’s New Role, Ferragamo’s Fall Campaign, Inside Ballroom Marfa’s Fête In The Hamptons, And More!

New York Magazine names Matthew Schneier as next Restaurant Critic

Those who delight in delving into Matthew Schneier’s juicy long-form reporting on the likes of It Girls, The Row, or Ozempic can now tuck into his work in a whole new way: the fashion and culture features writer has been named as the next principal restaurant critic at New York/The Cut. Schneier, who joined the outlet from the New York Times four years ago, is only the third-ever person to hold this hallowed role, following in the footsteps of Gael Greene and Adam Platt. Going forward, Schneier will cover the city’s restaurant scene, including reviews, recommendations, and fielding readers’ queries, alongside the in-house team of dedicated food writers. To whet your appetite, check out Schneier’s recent piece which lifted the lid on what really goes down at Centurion New York, the Midtown eatery reserved for holders of AmEx’s renowned black card.

Honored to slip on the hat of the late, great Gael and the pants of the great @plattypants. Lipitor era starts now https://t.co/GdvifWWNZ7 — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) August 14, 2023

Ferragamo continues to shape its future, while looking to its history

Ferragamo’s Fall 2023 campaign is a work of art. Behold: the Renaissance campaign, featuring monumental 15th and 16th century artworks from the likes of Botticelli in the background as Maximilian Davis portrays the next chapter at the storied Italian house. Shoemaker to the stars Salvatore Ferragamo was both intrinsically connected to Florence—itself considered the ‘jewel of the Renaissance’—and Hollywood, which formed the basis for the campaign which melds elegant Italian art, histroy, and culture with a behind-the-scenes-type mood atypical of Tinsel Town. Posing against works courtesy of Florence’s Le Gallerie degli Uffizi, fashionable figures of today including Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai, Mona Tougaard, and the iconic Jessica Stam as well as singer/songwriter Kelela are seen in recent runway hits such as pieces in the now distinctive Ferragamo fire-engine red. Among them in certain scenes is Tyler Mitchell, who is also responsible for capturing the imagery and video. The effect was intended to evoke a dialogue between past and present, as Davis notes: “The Renaissance is hardwired into Florence, and Florence is hardwired into Ferragamo. At this time of a new beginning at the house, it made perfect sense to reclaim the cradle of the Renaissance as our spiritual home, and to harness the deep, artistic spirit of this city to showcase the new collection.” Catch highlights of the new campaign, below:

Ballroom Marfa’s Summer Party returned

Internationally-recognized art institution Ballroom Marfa held the second installment of its Summer Party over the weekend in Bridgehampton. The gathering was co-chaired by Ballroom co-founders Fairfax Dorn and Virginia Lebermann, together with executive director and curator Daisy Nam, with creative vision by artist and designer Carla Fernández. The al fresco Summer Party, which was presented with gratitude to FARFETCH Private Client, brought together a list of tastemakers across art, entertainment, and fashion, for an evening of Casa Dragones cocktails, clinking glasses of Perrier-Jouët champagne, music by saxophonist Sofía Zumbado, a culinary experience under the tulip trees by Yann Nury, and late night dancing to a set by DJ Rupture. Spotted on the night were Karen Pittman, Sheree Hovsepian and Rashid Johnson, Marc Glimcher, Arden Wohl and Jonah Freeman, Douglas Friedman, Yvonne Force Villareal and Leo Villareal, Lisa Perry, Julie and Billy Macklowe, Allison Berg, Bertha González Nieves, Alexander Vreeland, Meredith Darrow, Hank Willis Thomas and Rujeko Hockley, Alex Logsdail and Sky Pittman, Samanthe and Darin Rubell, Meruert Tolegen, Jenny Laird, Christopher C. Hill, Adam Pendleton, Mary Weatherford, Robert Longo, Matthew Day Jackson, Kenneth Tam, and many more.

The latest from AGMES is here

We blinked, and it was time to plan NYFW outfits—and for all your sculptural and conversation-starting jewelry needs, look no further than AGMES. The NYC-based brand’s Fall ’23 collection, The Symbols of Love, debuts today. And it’s one that’s close to founder Morgan Lang’s heart, having designed it in the lead up to her own nuptials. As such, each piece oozes with purpose and passion, with most styles named for the strong and powerful women in Lang’s life (from her great-grandma to her husband’s mom) in a nod to how they’ve shaped her as a person and a creator. Take a peek at the new styles below, and shop it from today here.

