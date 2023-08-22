Stella McCartney taps Kendall Jenner for Winter ’23 campaign

Horse girl winter! Avid equestrian Kendall Jenner showed a side to her we’re not used to seeing in fashion campaigns, as she posed amongst white ponies in the Camargue Salt Flats of France. Tipping its hat to the equine references in Stella McCartney’s Winter collection, the accompanying campaign enlisted horse whisperer and rescuer Jean-Francois Pignon to achieve the images of Jenner, which were captured by Harley Weir. McCartney, who’s a noted animal lover and advocate for animal rights, looked to horses and their connection with humans for the collection, which was presented earlier this year at the Manège de L’École Militaire. “I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” the designer said. “Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her. Capturing this connection brings Horse Power to life, both through the fashion and the vision.” As for the garments, they’re standouts from what’s McCartney’s most responsible winter offering to date. The collection is crafted from 92% conscious materials such as cruelty-free plant-based leather. Indeed, even the Frayme and S-Wave bags are derived from apple waste, while the Jenner-approved riding boots are made from grape waste. The brand also teased that a second phase of the campaign will be unveiled this fall.

DKNY launches Fall ’23 global campaign

New York, New York it’s a hell of a town. DKNY looked to its birthplace for the Fall 2023 campaign, DKNY For You, in a bid to celebrate all things that make the inimitable city what it is: music, love, new beginnings, art, fashion, and creativity. The campaign features a mix of people who call the city home—Amelia Gray Hamlin, Christian Combs, Abby Champion, Peter Dupont, Catarina Guedes, Alex Schlab, Hiandra Martinez, and Raph—shot against needs-no-introduction landmarks, institutions, and iconic establishments such as Union Square Greenmarket, the Apollo Theater, the Strand, and Tom’s Restaurant. Get into it, below:

Images: Courtesy

And Just Like That will be back for season three

Ahead of this week’s season two finale—which will feature Kim Cattrall’s highly-anticipated return to the screen—fans of And Just Like That are rejoicing over the news that the reboot has been green lit for a third season. The announcement came via a statement from Max head of content, Sarah Aubrey, who said that AJLT ranks as the number one Max Original show on the platform. “We raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast, and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where Season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

H&M to launch kids collection with Eva Chen

Mom, children’s book author, and now kidswear designer: Eva Chen has revealed her latest project. Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, is teaming up with H&M to launch a limited-edition collection of gender-neutral styles for little ones, destined to hit stores in time for back to school season on September 7. On the moodboard for the Eva Chen x H&M kids collection are early ’90s references, Japanese and Korean fashion influences, classic Americana, and nature-inspired prints, to nod to Chen and her kids’ love of the great outdoors. According to a release, the collection was also designed with responsible and recycled materials in mind.

