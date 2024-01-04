Jeremy Allen White stars in Calvin Klein’s Spring campaign

For a native New Yorker—a quintessential New York campaign. Actor Jeremy Allen White has landed a plum new role, as the latest campaign face for Calvin Klein. The star of The Bear was captured against the city skyline of his hometown by Mert Alas in a series styled by Emmanuelle Alt (and kudos to whoever thought to bring the red apple as a prop.) Allen is seen in the Spring 2024 men’s Underwear collection showcasing returning favorites and new additions. Speaking of new additions, he’s not the only seasonal campaign model the brand has lined up, with subsequent ones set to roll out in the next week. But in the meantime, no doubt you won’t be able to escape ‘Carmy’ on social media and billboards in major cities near you today.

Images: Courtesy

Nicole Scherzinger is making her Broadway debut

Glenn Close, Betty Buckley, Patti LuPone….and now Nicole Scherzinger. The Pussycat Dolls front-woman and X Factor judge is set to make her Broadway debut, taking on the role of legendary diva and former silent film star Norma Desmond (previously played by the aforementioned trio of thespians) in Andrew Llyod Webber’s Sunset Boulevard. The triple-threat actor, singer, and dancer is readying to come to Manhattan after a critically praised turn as Desmond on London’s West End recently. Scherzinger’s London principle co-stars Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett-Young, and David Thaxton will be joining her as struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis, script reader and aspiring writer Betty Schaefer, and Desmond’s butler Max Von Mayerling, respectively. According to Deadline, a show premiere date (expected to be in fall 2024) and additional stars will be announced shortly. Watch this space!

Louis Vuitton celebrates Pharrell Williams collection with over 50 activations worldwide

Louis Vuitton is making sure Pharrell’s debut menswear offering for the maison is being celebrated in fitting fashion. From today, over 50 retail destinations around the world will be unveiled, as well as dedicated pop-ups in New York City’s Soho and West Hollywood, California. The two special retail ventures are themed around Pont Neuf, where the cultural tastemaker presented his inaugural show last June, and his ‘LVERS’ philosophy which was a central element to the collection. Visitors can expect Parisian-style street lamps and moulding inspired by the bridge which housed the runway for the monumental show, as well as a checkered floor in a golden Damier pattern, hidden rooms, secret spaces accessible by invitation only, and more. Open from today at 104 Prince Street in Soho through mid-March, the NYC pop-up will showcase accessories, jewelry, leather goods, luggage, ready to wear, shoes, and trunks, with an additional drop of product coming on February 8. The January 4 global release of the pop-ups and pop-ins also coincides with the official collection campaign, featuring LeBron James. Take a peek at the Manhattan pop-up, below:

