Watch Dior’s Fall 2020 Haute Couture Film

There’s not a lot of social distancing in Dior’s 15 minute Haute Couture film, which was released today. Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone directs, Le Mythe Dior, an ethereal film starring mermaids and nymphs, who are smitten with the collection. “It’s a different experience. But I think it’s a beautiful experience,” Maria Grazia Chiuri tells The New York Times.

The gowns in the video were fitted onto 37 tiny dressmaker’s mannequins, which will be sent to the house’s top clients around the world. How’s that for clever?

Watch Here:

