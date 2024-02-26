Livestream

Tune In Here To Watch The Dior Show Live From PFW On Tuesday At 9AM EST

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Ooh la la, Paris Fashion Week is upon us! And what better way to settle in than by checking out what Dior has dreamed up for the coming season. Watch at the link below on Tuesday, February 27, at 3PM CET/9AM EST to find out.

