Dior embraces the stars with Jenna Ortega in new Rose des Vents campaign

It’s written in the stars! Dior has released the new campaign for its Rose des Vents jewelry collection, inspired by Monsieur Christian Dior’s signature lucky star. Colorful imagery by Victoire de Castellane spotlights the line’s gleaming yellow, rose, and white gold necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings. Rounding out the occasion is an all-star cast, including Jenna Ortega, New Jeans member HAERIN, and Xin Liu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

Fashion Trust U.S. honors rising and independent designers at 2024 awards

Fashion Trust U.S. celebrated design talents across the fashion industry in its 2024 awards, held in Los Angeles. Hosted by Zooey Deschanel, the evening celebrated honors for Daily fave MoAnA Luu (Jewelry Award), Esha Soni (Accessories Award), Yamil Arbaje (Graduate Award), Batsheva Hay (Sustainability Award), Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio (Ready-to-Wear Award), and Ashley Harris (Inclusivity Award), with sponsorships by Shop with Google, Builder Ai, St. John, and Esha. The awards were chosen by a board including Laura Brown, Tania Fares, Karla Welch, Tan France, Maha Dakhil, Anne Crawford and FTUS sponsor Shop with Google, with a starry presenter lineup including Aurora James, Isabel Marant, Kristin Davis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wayman & Micah, Nikki Reed, Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Andy Lew, Cynthia Erivo, and Emma Grede. The night was complete with a musical performance by Macy Gray.

Rocco Ritchie will debut his first art show in the US in Miami

Rocco Ritchie’s first-ever US art show is on the rise, proving that creativity runs in the family. The son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie will debut his paintings for a new exhibit, “Pack a Punch,” in Miami’s Design District from April 10-11. Pieces can be viewed by appointment at 30 NE 40 St. The occasion follows Ritchie’s 2023 “Lovers and Enemies” solo exhibit in London, which featured portraits of his family members and friends curated by David Dawson.

Jessica Alba is stepping down from Honest Company

Jessica Alba is leaving the CCO role at her clean beauty brand Honest Company. According to Cosmetics Business, the actress is pursuing “new projects and passions,” but will stay within the label’s board of directors. Previously, Alba co-founded the brand in 2012 with Christopher Gavigan and Brian Lee. The company went public in 2021.

“When I created The Honest Company, I set out to change the consumer product industry and I can proudly say, we did just that,” Alba said. “Honest has been a true labour of love for me—one that showed me what’s possible when you infuse purpose into business. While there never would have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place to advance my founding vision and protect Honest’s reputation as an industry changemaker.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.