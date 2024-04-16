Joanna Coles will lead The Daily Beast with Ben Sherwood

Joanna Coles and Ben Sherwood are set to be the latest leaders of The Daily Beast. According to Variety, the duo each hold a minority stake in the news website, with Coles appointed chief creative and content officer. Sherwood, meanwhile, is now the site’s publisher and CEO. Parent company IAC stated the pair will “share a substantial interest in the company,” with both Coles and Sherwood owning half of the Beast’s equity and IAC holding majority ownership. Previously, Coles was chief content officer at Hearst from 2016 to 2018, with past roles as editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire.

Dior travels to Brooklyn for pre-fall 2024 fashion show

J’adior New York! For its pre-fall 2024 fashion show, Dior traveled to the Brooklyn Museum with stars aplenty in tow. The neon-lit runway was lined with guests including Karlie Kloss, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Rosamund Pike, Naomi Watts, Rachel Zegler, Michelle Williams, and New Jeans star Haerin—all outfitted in black, beige, and white attire designed by Marie Grazia Chiuri. Chiuri’s new collection took direct inspiration from singer Marlene Dietrich, as well as the late ’40s and ’70s—as seen across American flag prints, beaded dresses, and plenty of platform heels and quilted leather bags.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

W Korea embraces love and friendship with Amelia Gray

Amelia Gray’s latest covergirl moment comes courtesy of W Korea’s Vol. 5 issue. For the occasion, Gray poses across four covers shot by Sean & Seng in minimalist black attire, accented by gleaming Tiffany & Co. jewelry. The model’s quadruple moment ties into the issue’s theme of love and friendship, inspired by possibilities and emotions of each—romantic, indeed!

Hollister kicks off summer on a positive note with Feel Good Fest music program

Hollister Co. is getting into the festival groove this summer, thanks to its new music program Feel Good Fest. The brand’s latest project emphasizes the importance of positivity and wellness for teen students, with a concert series featuring a range of musicians—including Benson Boone, Boys World, Claire Rosinkranz, Dylan Conrique, JVKE, and Wanmor. In addition to the Fest’s live performances, Hollister will also feature each artist in a “Feel Good Fits” series on its social media that fans can shop on the brand’s app and website.

“Mental wellness and music are big priorities for our young adult customers and we are ecstatic to unite those two concepts in a cohesive, engaging, and meaningful way with talent that not only top charts, but share the same principles of authenticity and originality,” said Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s CMO Carey Collins Krug. “Hollister’s Feel Good Fest captures the euphoric atmosphere of a three-day music festival and extends it to a year-round feel-good experience for our customers.”

