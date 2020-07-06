NewsRunway

Iris van Herpen Enlists ‘GOT’ Star To Bring Haute Couture To Life

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row
Iris Van Herpen

Iris van Herpen enlisted actress Carice van Houten, best known as Melisandre, the Red Priestess on Game of Thrones, to bring their Fall 2020 collection to life.

“When I saw the dress, I immediately loved it,” van Houten told The New York Times today. “It’s quite magical, though I was a bit nervous I might do something to it. I sort of had to feel my way into it. But when I did, it was as comfortable as jeans. It weighs almost nothing. Not that you are going to run to get the bus in it.”

Watch Here:

