Jennifer Lawrence Helps Saks & Dior Unveil The ‘Carousel Of Dreams’

There’s nothing quite like the annual unveiling of the Saks holiday display, and in a first, the retailer has partnered with Dior in what’s surely the most fashion-influenced and haute display to ever light up Fifth Avenue. The substantial ten-story-high installation of flowers, stars, and celestial imagery, light show comprising 300,000 LED lights, and musical melody was created with the French luxury house, and with an undertaking this unprecedented and monumental, it was only fair that the reveal was equally as impressive.

The unveiling ceremony kicked off with speeches by Saks CEO Marc Metrick and chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, Delphine Arnault, who was joined by ambassador Jennifer Lawrence (who, despite experiencing a hilarious wardrobe malfunction thanks to a rogue belt, looked impeccably chic at the mic.) Some 60 dancers from the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company rushed to the street to perform as guests mentally counted down to the first rendition of the light show—all dressed in dancer-friendly navy Dior looks, mais oui.

With traffic momentarily shut down for the reveal, a crowd of invited guests, press, content creators, and friends of the brand such as Rachel Zegler, Alexandra Daddario, Tracee Ellis Ross, Nina Dobrev, Maya Hawke, and more gathered in tiered seats wrapped up in navy blankets as they watched fireworks erupt from the building’s roof during the show. Afterwards, all were welcomed to a festive cocktail party at L’Avenue at Saks to keep the holiday spirits high.

Also in attendance were Ashley Park, Caleb McLaughlin, Lola Tung, Eli Brown, Amelie Zilber, Chase Hudson, Hannah Bronfman, Xenia Adonts, Lily Chee, Anna Sitar, Leandra Medine Cohen, Derek Blasberg, Andy Baraghani, Fern Mallis, Leyna Bloom, Yesly Dimate, Amy Lefevre, Tanner Reese, Charlotte Groeneveld, Moti Ankari, Colin King, Madelynn Furlong, Jenny Cipoletti, Deon Hinton, Alexander Roth, Coco Bassey, Serena Goh, Adam Bartoshesky, Casimere Jollette, and many more.

Plan your visit to check out the show, which is on display through January 5, asap.

Images: BFA

