Dior to stage runway show at Brookyn Museum

Dior is solidifying its relationship with Brooklyn Museum with an upcoming runway show. The maison is set to host its Pre-Fall 2024 fashion show on April 15, with numerous celebrities and international press expected to descend on the cultural institution for the event. Brooklyn Museum notably housed the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibit from September 2021 to February 2022 and Dior also sponsored the Museum’s annual Brooklyn Artists Ball in April last year. According to sources, the upcoming Maria Grazia Chiuri designed collection that will be on display will tip its hat to the ‘unwavering ties between Dior and the United States’ since the origins of the luxury brand. Dior sure has been in a New York state of mind as of late, having transformed the Saks Fifth Avenue building facade and windows for the holiday season with an awe-inspiring takeover.

PUMA is planning a major NYFW event

Ludovic de Saint Sernin isn’t the only visiting brand on the schedule this NYFW. PUMA will return for a significant experience, hosted at the Park Avenue Armory, next month. The event, planned for February 8, will kick off the season, which technically begins on February 9 with a full day of shows. According to a media alert, the ‘mysterious’ and ‘nostalgia’-filled bash will highlight the return of the noughties-favorite Mostro sneaker, originally launched in 1999, with yet-to-be-announced musical guests set to join in the festivities as headliners. Sneaker fans have been hotly anticipating the revival of the shoe, which began subtly with an Ottolinger collaboration last October and placements on tastemakers such as A$AP Rocky (who was recently-appointed creative director of PUMA x F1) and Skepta. Heiko Desens, creative director for PUMA, said that the NYFW “moment” will both celebrate the comeback, as well as what’s to come from the brand. Steven Kolb, CFDA CEO, also added: “The CFDA is delighted to welcome PUMA once again to New York City to stage their show on the eve of New York Fashion Week. PUMA’s collaboration, energy and presence adds to the week’s momentum, and we look forward to their creative prelude and fashion show.” David Stamatis, who helped produce PUMA’s ‘Futrograde’ debut at NYFW in 2022, is returning as a creative director on the project, and PRODJECT Agency will also assist on executing the event.

Sotheby’s ‘CFDA: Defining American Style’ auction opens online from today

Sotheby’s and the CFDA have teamed up for a sale of 37 significant pieces which celebrates the utmost in timeless American style. The online sale begins today, with bidding open until January 23, while the exhibit will also be on physical display at Sotheby’s New York on the Upper East Side from January 12-20. The auction incorporates both the establishment and the new guard, with highly collectable, era-defining, and seminal looks, many of which have been work by the biggest A listers in the world such as Lady Gaga, Kate Moss, Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Paris Hilton, Erykah Badu, Winnie Harlow, and Anna Wintour, to name but a few. Among the offering are pieces from the 1970s through recent years, from the crème de la crème homegrown talent of the industry. Think: Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Jason Wu, Altuzarra, Carolina Herrera, Norma Kamali, Diane Von Furstenberg, Thom Browne, Oscar de la Renta, Christian Siriano, Zac Posen, Donna Karen, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Khaite, Bode, Bob Mackie, Halston, Mary McFadden, Bill Blass, Patrick Kelly, and many more, with all proceeds benefiting CFDA Scholarships and mentoring programs. Bids at the ready, folks! Access the unprecedented sale of historic American fashion right here.

Louis Vuitton teams up with Carlos Alcaraz on special trunks

Louis Vuitton has teamed up with house ambassador and world tennis pro Carlos Alcaraz to create a ‘Malle Vestiaire’ to house a selection of the US Open/Wimbledon champ’s memorabilia and equipment. The wood-finished, monogrammed trunk takes inspiration from the Spanish athlete’s stellar career with a hand-painted and distinctive logo, while building on the house’s 170 years of trunk-making. The quilted and microfibre-lined trunk is now home to the Nike shirt worn by Alcaraz during his Wimbledon win, his adored Babolat racket, and a blue Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bag gifted to him personally by Pharrell Williams. Not to mention, tennis balls, Horizon Light Up earphones, and portable LV Nanogram speakers. “The finished trunk is filled with amazing memories for me, particularly those of winning my two Grand Slams, as well as some of my favorite Louis Vuitton products that I enjoy using, like my Speedy bag and my custom LV x Nike AF1s,” he said in a release. “I am really proud of what we’ve been able to create together with this collaboration.” This is the second installment of Malle Vestiaire, following on from the inaugural project with New Zealand rugby icon Dan Carter last September. As of this month, the Malle Vestiaire will be available for made-to-order purchasing in classic Monogram canvas with a beige microfiber interior with options to personalize various elements.

