1. Alicianne Rand is now senior vice president and general manager of the fashion and luxury group at Hearst Magazines.

2. Divya Mathur is now fashion director at Revolve Group.

3. James Deeny is now head of international press and public relations at Dior.

4. Lauren Picciano is now head of global communications at Vestiaire Collective.

5. Elle Hebrand is now global luxury brand PR manager for Marriott International.

6. Samantha McNeil is now senior PR associate at Bubble skincare.

7. Fran Martin is now senior manager, PR and influencer marketing – US luxury at Coty.

8. Zoe Naughton is now coordinator, fashion & retail division at SHADOW. Rashan Schoffner is now social coordinator, creative division at the company.

9. BPCM is now representing makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.

10. Factory PR is now representing Elizabeth Arden.

11. CGC is now representing Anastasia Beverly Hills.

12. Autumn Communications is now representing Curology, Peoplehood, Masterclass , Kiki World, and Rime Arodaky.

13. SLC PR is now representing FHI Heat.

14. Katherine Brooks PR is now representing FREYRS Eyewear.

15. Pull PR is now representing F.ILKK and Marbl.

16. Van Etten PR is now representing Rebalance Vintage, Mala the Brand and SUTRA Beauty.

17. En Haus Communications is now representing YUASA.

18. K3 is now representing Venus Visage.

