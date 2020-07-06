Watch Ralph & Russo’s Couture Fall 2020 Collection

NewsRunway

The Haute Couture shows began today in Paris and this years is unlike any other. Every designer is coming up with inventive ways to show their collections in lieu of a typical runway show. Ralph & Russo’s digital show gives viewers a very inside look at how their Fall 2020 collection came together.

Tamara Ralph explains how the lockdown played a significant role in readjusting their inspiration for the season. “We wanted to look at the environment as well as travel in itself and some of the most special places in the world so we looked into the seven wonders of the world,” Ralph says.

Watch Here:

