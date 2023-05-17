The Daily Front Row & Cinq à Sept Toasted To The New Soho Store In Style

Rosé was flowing at Cinq à Sept’s newly-opened premier flagship store at 108 Wooster Street from the hours of 5 to 7 last night—mais oui!—as the Daily Front Row toasted to the brand’s first retail location.

The Daily’s Palm Beach and Hamptons editor Lizzi Bickford Meadow and multi-hyphenate influencer Jessica Markowski welcomed guests to the new Soho digs, where they perused new separates, suiting, party dresses, and denim items from the Spring Summer ’23 collection while enjoying chilled glasses of Hampton Water rosé.

Fashion industry veteran Jane Siskin, who founded the popular ready to wear brand in 2016, was in attendance to welcome everyone to the plush and inviting store. Shoppers tried on items for upcoming vacations and events while fashion’s go-to astrologer Francesca Vuillemin gave other attendees insightful readings on the sofa up front.

Among those who joined for the soirée were Serena Kerrigan, Eva Gutowski, Aqua Parios, Mariah Strongin, Sophie Sumner, Keke Lindgard, Karina Bik, Kylie Vonnahme, Kate Demianova, Julia McGuire, Casey Fremont, Kathleen Lynch, Olga Ferrara, Greivy, Diva Dhawan, Martha Luna, Alex Dickerson, and many more. Guests also received a goodie bag to take home, with must-have beauty products from Moroccanoil and Mario Badescu.



See inside the evening, below:

Images: Caroline Fiss Photography

