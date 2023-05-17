Six Haute Coffee & Cocktail Spots To Check Out During Atlanta Apparel

Atlanta Apparel is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. Taking place from June 6-9, the all-encompassing fashion discovery event is a must-visit when it comes to placing your buy with leading local, national, and international brands. But it’s not all work and no play! While in town, here’s a glimpse at where you’ll likely find us either fueling up on cappuccinos, or enjoying a more adult beverage once we’ve clocked out…

The James Room

Step into The James room through an unassuming café, and this dimly lit cocktail lounge promises an unforgettable experience. They offer an array of handcrafted bevs, as well as light bites to keep you satiated. The James Room is a sophisticated and fun perch in the heart of Atlanta.

Muchacho

This eatery serves authentic Mexican cuisine—with a side of fun! And between the energetic ambience, lively interiors, and a mouthwatering menu, Muchacho promises a memorable evening with co-workers or new friends.

The 12

IYKYK! This hidden gem is located at the Ponce City Market. The 12 is a speakeasy with intimate seating and elegant design, where the art of mixology is honored through an expansive cocktail menu whipped up by award-winning bartenders.

The Red Phone Booth

Enter through this iconic red telephone box in Downtown Atlanta only to be greeted with an authentic secret wateringhole, reminiscent of the bygone era of prohibition. Their vintage interiors create a dream-like space to enjoy a night of carefully-curated drinks…as well as a cigar, should you be so inclined!

The Select

This chic restaurant is adorned with beautiful flowers draped from the ceilings. Talk about an Instagrammable moment! It’s a refined location to enjoy a meal or a drink with a touch of class, as you can embark on a beautiful culinary experience while also enjoying a wide selection of creative cocktails.

Rooftop LOA

Enjoy the stunning cityscape of Atlanta from Rooftop LOA. This energetic, lively bar offers outdoor seating overlooking the city as well as live music. The buzzy experience which showcases the vibrant nightlife of Atlanta, and an unrivaled view, will be just what you need to revive you after a long day.

