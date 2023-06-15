EventsNews

Alessandra Ambrosio, AnnaLynne McCord, Gigi Gorgeous & Cinq à Sept Support Race To Erase MS Gala In LA

by Freya Drohan
Jane Siskin, Race to Erase MS Founder Nancy Davis, guest, and Alessandra Ambrosio (Getty Images)

Style stars stepped out recently to support the Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles, which also included a Cinq à Sept runway fashion show, showcasing the Fall ’23 collection. The star-studded event raised a staggering $2 million for the cause, and saw performances by Flo Rida and Siedah Garrett throughout the evening.

To begin the major milestone, the gala’s 30th anniversary, Multiple Sclerosis advocate and Center Without Walls founder Nancy Davis welcomed guests to the Fairmont Century Plaza. Davis began the non-profit back in 1993, with the goal to fund research to find the cause and cure of this debilitating disease. To date, the Race has raised over $58 million which has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market, as well as other therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS.

Flo Rida and Evan Ross 

Davis was dressed by Cinq à Sept for the occasion, while also among the chic crowd dressed in gowns, suits, and embellished separates by the NYC-based brand were Alessandra Ambrosio, AnnaLynne McCord, Rocky Barnes, Kathy Hilton, Mei Kwok, Gigi Gorgeous Getty, Siedah Garrett, Cristina Ferrare, Crystal Minkoff, Elisabeth Rohm, Olivia Sanabia, Shaun Robinson, and Hayden Begley.

Proud supporter of the Race to Erase MS, Jane Siskin, founder and CEO of Cinq à Sept, was in attendance on the evening too.

Catch a glimpse from inside the gala, below:

Images: Getty

